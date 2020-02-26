Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’ Reveal There’s A New Doctor Popping Up Soon

General Hospital spoilers reveal that viewers will soon see a new doctor hanging around GH and she may be someone long-time soap opera fans recognize. Actress Brook Kerr is currently filming scenes and she will be seen in episodes beginning in April.

Many soap fans remember Brook from her time on Passions years ago. As Entertainment Weekly notes, she played Whitney Russell Harris-Crane on Passions. Whitney was the daughter of T.C. and Eve Russell, a central family who lived in Harmony.

After her stint on Passions wrapped in 2007, Brook went on to appear on shows like Hawaii Five-0, Westworld, NCIS: Los Angeles, and True Blood according to her IMDb page.

Who will Brook play on General Hospital? Spoilers indicate that her first show will air on April 5 and she will be playing a doctor. Aside from that, not much more is known quite yet.

A few initial photos showing Brook in this new role have emerged, and it appears she’ll be jumping right into the action. General Hospital can certainly use some additional doctors on the staff, and fans will be interested to see who Brook’s character interacts with at GH in the weeks ahead.

Could Brook’s character end up being Trina’s mother? General Hospital spoilers have hinted that viewers will learn more about Trina’s mother soon, especially now that it’s been revealed that Taggert is the teen’s dad.

Little to nothing is known about Trina’s mother and General Hospital fans have been curious about whether the woman would turn out to be an established character or someone completely new. It’s just speculation at this point that Brook’s character could end up being the teen’s mom, but the timing of the character being introduced certainly seems as if it would work.

Whether or not Brook’s upcoming role on General Hospital is someone characters already know or someone new, it seems likely she’ll quickly have connections to others in Port Charles established.

Those already in Port Charles like Trina, Taggert, Jordan, and Curtis have storylines that are starting to heat up and there’s always room for more action at GH itself. It probably won’t take long for fans to start thinking ahead to potential romantic pairings for the doctor, as guys like Julian, Valentin, and likely soon Nikolas are all essentially available.

It looks like the idea that this new character is Trina’s mom is already gaining steam across Twitter. General Hospital spoilers suggest that there’s still a lot to be revealed when it comes to Trina, Taggert, and the family’s background and it sounds as if things could get pretty juicy very soon.

Who will Brook play as she joins General Hospital? Spoilers detailing what’s ahead with this storyline should begin to emerge soon and viewers will be curious to see what the writers have planned.