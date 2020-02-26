Fitness Model Ana Cheri Shows Off Flawless Figure In Black Sports Bra And Leggings

American fitness trainer and model Ana Cheri wowed fans around the world after she shared a new photo that showed off her tight figure on Wednesday. The brunette bombshell took to Instagram to post the snap for her 12.4 million followers.

Ana was photographed in a form-fitting black sports bra that featured a twisted tie-front. The top, which helped to showcase plenty of the model’s famous assets, looked to be made out of a spandex material. The model’s perfectly toned abs were also on full display as the athletic garment only reached down to Ana’s core. The brunette beauty matched the top with a pair of black leggings that also looked to be made out of spandex. The bottoms were high-waisted and helped to highlight the model’s curvaceous and muscular legs and hips.

Ana detailed in the post’s caption that she actually designed the sports bra and it would be available for purchase in both black and white via her fitness-attire website on March 1. The model also encouraged everyone and anyone to purchase the athletic gear as the top “literally makes any breast size look amazing.”

The sports model completed the outfit with only a few accessories that included one decorative band on her ring finger and a minimalist-styled rectangle-bar necklace. She styled her brunette locks into two braids behind each ear and lightly tugged on them for the photo — exuding a playful and fun vibe. The model kept her makeup light, rocking mostly neutral and nude shades on her lips and cheeks, however, she did opt for a dark eyeshadow that brought out her brown eyes. Ana was also wearing her adorable smile for the photo as she posed for the camera.

Ana was posing in front of a white wall but did not disclose the location where the photo was taken. Users can safely assume the model was inside of a gym, given her attire.

The fitness post quickly amassed support from Ana’s followers. Tens of thousands of her followers liked the photo in approval while hundreds took to the comments section to voice their opinions.

“You should always wear your smile because you look extra cute in it,” one user wrote.

“What a cutie, I can’t wait for the restock I will definitely be getting that bra in both black and white,” a second user commented, asserting they were not only a fan of the model but her designs as well.

“You look so beautiful Ana,” a third admirer wrote.

“You are beyond adorable,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Ana’s fitness post comes after a week of sizzling vacation photos from the model’s trip to Cabo San Lucas. On February 25, the brunette beauty shared a snap wearing a beautiful red, plunging dress that garnered much praise from her followers, per The Inquisitr.