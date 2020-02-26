Jenna Bush Hager Reveals That She Proposed To Her Husband

Jenna Bush Hager asked Henry Hager to marry her after only three months of dating and he said no.

Jenna Bush Hager was so excited to tie the knot with her now husband Henry Hager that she proposed to him after they had only been dating for three months. Initially, he said no due to the fact that they had not been together for very long. However, he would later propose to her five years later Jenna told co-host Hoda Kotb during the four hour of the Today Show.

Hoda was shocked to learn this piece of information about Jenna that she had never heard before. Jenna laughed while admitting she may have been a little tipsy when she first asked her husband to marry her. However, she said she already knew then with certainty, even after the short amount of time she’d known him, that he was the man she was going to spend the rest of her life with.

“After three months of dating — I might’ve had a Christmas cocktail — and we were dancing, and I said, ‘This is it, I know it, let’s just get married, what are we waiting for?'” Jenna recalled asking Henry.

Henry was gentle in letting her down easy at the time.

“He smiled, and he was like, ‘I’m crazy about you, but you’re young,'” Jenna recalled.

Jenna and Henry were later married in May of 2008. They now have three children together, Milla, Poppy, and Hal.

While it may be nontraditional, the act of a woman asking a man to marry her has become more acceptable in recent years, as is being single by choice. Tracee Ellis Ross recently opened up to Oprah Winfrey during an interview regarding her decision to remain single by choice. While she grew up dreaming of her wedding, she realized as she got older that she did not need another person to complete her in the way she once thought she did.

Jenna could relate to Tracee’s decision, emphasizing that women should feel like they are in control of their own lives. They don’t have to wait around for a man.

“We have agency over our lives,” she said of her decision to be up front and ask Henry to marry her.

Hoda agreed with this empowering message, pointing out that women should not be afraid to ask for what they want.

“I do think the older I’ve gotten, the more I’ve realized I can ask for it, and also decisions are easier now in life than they used to be,” she said.