Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Her Amazing Figure In Strappy Blue Bikini

Actress Elizabeth Hurley seems to be having a fabulous time in the Maldives. The beauty has given her 1.6 million Instagram followers a treat with daily updates that show hear wearing a different bikini every day. On Wednesday, she flaunted her figure in a strappy blue number.

Unlike some of her other Maldives updates that have captured her standing near tropical foliage while flaunting her figure in skimpy two-piece numbers, Elizabeth’s newest social media share saw her standing next to a white wall. She was posing at a slight side angle, emphasizing her slender waistline and the curve of her hip.

The picture caught Elizabeth from a close angle that showed her body from the top of her thigh up. Her swimsuit top featured classic triangle-style cups along with a wide opening that put plenty of her cleavage on display. The bottoms sat low on her hips and had multiple straps on the sides, drawing the eye to her thighs.

The Bedazzled star arched her back slightly, calling even more attention to her cleavage as well as her taut abs. Her skin looked smooth and flawless. She tilted her head and flashed a smile for the camera.

The beauty wore her hair down in waves. Her eyes were framed with dark brows, smoky eye shadow and thick lashes. She wore blush on the apples of her cheeks and a nude she on her lips.

The post was a hit, racking up more than 31,000 likes within an hour of going live.

In the caption, Elizabeth hinted that she might be sharing daily posts that show her wearing a bikini a day.

Many of her fans poured on the compliments, with some mentioning how the she did not look anywhere near her age.

“They made the bikini for you! You put all these other girls to shame,” one admirer told the actress.

“Geez 54 years old should not be allowed to look this good should it?” quipped a second follower.

“Living Proof that age is only a number. I can’t believe you’re 54,” a third Instagram user said.

“Elizabeth, you are absolutely stunning!!! Every straight man’s dream,” commented a fourth admirer.

It is not unusual for the beauty’s fans to gushed over how amazing she looks for her age — especially when she rocks a bikini. That being said, it seems that no matter what she wears, she always manages to look sensational. Earlier in the month, she rocked a shimmery pink dress.