Ariel Winter Dyes Her Hair Red Again After Filming Wraps On Modern Family

Ariel Winter was spotted rocking red hair once again after exiting a salon in Los Angeles, California reports Hollywood Life. She has had to wait until filming wrapped on the series finale of her hit ABC sitcom, Modern Family, before she could return to the lighter shade. Her character on the show has had dark brown locks since the beginning.

Yesterday, the actress teased her transition to red hair on her Instagram feed. The beauty shared a video of herself playing with her brown hair, along with multiple photos, writing that she wouldn’t miss being a brunette. The pictures in the post were taken before her salon appointment, as she was wearing the same outfit in her Instagram share as she was in the photo of her exiting Nine Zero Salon with freshly dyed locks shared by Hollywood Life.

The stunner wore a see-through black turtleneck, graphic leggings, and tennis shoes. She appeared to be bare-faced, making her light shade of red hair pop against her porcelain skin tone.

She has yet to share a photo of her red hair on her social media, but it’s likely only a matter of time before she shares a pic of it on Instagram.

The article also reported that she had preemptively teased her new color even earlier than yesterday when she shared a fun throwback photo of the first time she dyed her hair red. According to Winter, her boyfriend, Luke Benward, was looking forward to her returning to the lighter color.

Winter’s co-star and close friend, Sarah Hyland, commented on her Instagram photo from yesterday asking her to share a photo of her new hairstyle. A few fans also noted that Winter’s nipple piercing was visible through the thin fabric of her sweater, although the majority of comments pertained to her hair. Most people said they were looking forward to seeing her with different hair color, but a few were sad that she would be getting rid of her trademark raven-colored tresses.

“I’ll miss the dark hair for you,” wrote one fan.

“Yay! Can’t wait to see what you’ll do with it,” chimed in another person.

“I will miss it, but you will look good no matter what,” wrote a third admirer.

A few days ago, Hyland shared a few photos of herself and Winter posing with various members of the Modern Family cast at what appeared to be the show’s wrap party. Winter wore a sheer black dress that revealed her undergarments.