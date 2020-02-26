Kim Kardashian Punches Kourtney Kardashian In Latest ‘KUWTK’ Clip

The new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians seems to be an intense one as Kim Kardashian gets into a physical altercation with Kourtney Kardashian.

Hollywood Life reports that the KKW Beauty CEO shared a trailer from Season 18 of KUWTK. The E! series is set to return later this year and will air out previous fights the sisters have had. In one clip from the trailer, Kim and Kourtney are seen facing each other as they are seated with Khloe Kardashian.

Kourtney then says to Kim, “You have nothing to say!” as Kim continues to stare at her.

She then attempts to throw an item at Kim that couldn’t be identified in the clip. Kim then got up and proceeded to strike at her older sister. The mother of four reportedly swung towards Kourtney’s face during the altercation.

“Don’t ever come at me like that,” Kim said in the clip, followed by attempting to punch Kourtney several times.

The clip, which Kim shared on Twitter on Tuesday, February 25, received thousands of comments from her followers. Many applauded Kim for taking action against Kourt, as the two had been arguing back and forth months prior.

“I live for this moment,” one follower shared.

“Lmao Kim throwing hands,” another fan chimed in.

“She’s not throwing around a handbag anymore that’s for sure,” one viewer wrote, referencing the sisters’ notable fight back in 2007.

“Yea man Kim got hands,” another commenter applauded.

While neither Kim nor Kourtney has explained why the fight took place, the two have been at odds with each other for several seasons. Last season, the sisters came to blows after they had several disagreements on how to run their daughters’ — North West and Penelope Disick, respectively — Candy Land-themed birthday party.

Kourtney has also argued with Kim about not wanting the cameras around all the time. Although she has been with KUWTK for several seasons, Kourtney reportedly now feels that the cameras don’t need to be involved in every moment of her day-to-day life. The need for more privacy is what reportedly led Kourtney to keep her distance from the show after the latest season airs. She said last year that she was taking a break from the show to focus more on being a mother to her three children.

Kendall Jenner also hinted earlier this year that the new season of Keeping Up will be an explosive one. The model didn’t go into detail, but said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Kourtney’s unwillingness to share her life on-camera will be a theme in the new season.