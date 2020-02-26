‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Comings And Goings: New Faces & Old Favorites

The Bold and the Beautiful comings and goings for the week of March 2 reveal that while many fan favorites will return, a new Kelly Spencer will be making her debut soon. It seems as if the drama will kick up a notch as families bond and questions are asked on this CBS TV show.

Tuesday, March 3 – Vinny Lashes Out

Joe LoCicero returns as Vincent Walker, per Highlight Hollywood.

Vinny warned Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) to stop using his son. Vinny is sick of the way that Thomas mistreats his son to get what he wants because he feels sorry for the little boy. When Vinny hears Thomas’ latest plans, he will lash out at his friend. But will Thomas listen to the only friend he has or will he continue to do what he pleases to get Hope Logan (Annika Noelle)?

Henry Joseph Samiri, who plays Douglas Forrester, will also appear on Monday’s episode.

Wednesday, March 4 – Babies Galore

Avalon and Colette Gray debut as Kelly Spencer.

Avalon and Colette Gray have taken over the role of Kelly Spencer, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) daughter. The twins replace Zoe Pennington, the adorable blue-eyed toddler, who has played the role of Kelly for over a year. As The Inquisitr reported, the casting of twin girls may indicate that Kelly will have more on-screen time in the near future.

Madeline Valdez and River Davidson will also reprise their role as Beth Spencer on Wednesday. Lawrence Saint-Victor and Samiri will also make their appearances on the soap opera.

Thursday, March 5 – Carter Questions Zoe’s Decisions

Lawrence Saint-Victor appears as Carter Walton.

Forrester Creations’ legal eagle has his sights set on a particularly lovely model. And even though Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) is now engaged to Thomas, she’s still fair game as she’s not married.

Carter previously questioned Zoe’s relationship with Thomas, and it seems as if he will continue to poke holes in Zoe’s arguments. Carter feels that Thomas has an ulterior motive and that Zoe better watch out or she may be hurt. But will Zoe listen to Carter’s advice when she’s head-over-heels in love with Thomas?

Friday, March 6 – It’s All About Douglas

Henry Joseph Samiri returns as Douglas Forrester.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas will continue using Hope’s love for Douglas against her. He hopes to reel in the blonde by making the little boy insecure about a future without Hope as his mother. Thomas knows that Hope will do whatever it takes to protect Douglas, and may even marry him.