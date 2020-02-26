Marie Osmond, 60, Is Ageless In Throwback 1970s Look

Marie Osmond, 60, debuted a throwback 1970s look in a new Instagram post where she is seen alongside her hairstylist Cody Renegar. In a new video The Talk panelist shared with the social media site, she is seen wearing her hair in a modern version of a style made iconic by the most popular pinup of the aforementioned decade, Farrah Fawcett.

The hot look is achieved by taking sections of hair and flipping them up and away from the face. It was also known as a feathered hairstyle, or Farrah’s hair. It could also be done by using curls to achieve the same overall look. For the style, a woman’s tresses were cut into many different layers and those were fashioned by rolling them around a round brush and holding a hairdryer on them to achieve a maximum flip. A curling iron was also used to finish off the look.

Marie appears decades younger than her actual age in the video, where she stands alongside Cody.

In the clip the entertainer spoke about Cody’s appearance on The Talk, sharing with her followers that he would be demonstrating for viewers many different ways they could style their hair that is fun and easy. She also encouraged her fans to follow his account on Instagram.

The twosome then spoke about Marie’s hair which Cody styled to have some movement. He revealed that as a hairstylist, he likes it when a woman’s hair looks like it is moving even when a person is still.

The twosome then spoke about Marie’s bangs, which Cody curled up and away from her face.

Marie then quipped to her viewers of the current trend of heavy bangs, “I did it in the ’70s” to which Cody joked, “I wasn’t born yet.”

For the video, Marie wore a floral dress that clung to her curves. The base of the black garment used a series of pale colors as highlights for its blooms and leaves in shades of white, peach and green.

Fans loved the tips and tricks and shared their admiration of Marie’s look and Cody’s skills in the comments section of the Instagram post.

“Definitely following! You two are so cute together! I’ve always thought you are gorgeous Marie, but Cody seems to bring a special smile to your face that makes you even more beautiful!” remarked one fan.

“A brunette Farrah Fawcett!!” remarked a second fan.

This prompted Cody to reply to the fan on Instagram, stating, that he used to do Farrah’s hair.

“I used to do Farrah’s hair. This is a modern version of a classic look,” he explained.