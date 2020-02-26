Harvey Weinstein May Get Special Treatment In Jail Because Officials Worry About Another ‘Epstein Incident’

Harvey Weinstein might get special treatment while behind bars awaiting sentencing because officials are concerned about having another “Epstein” situation. The convicted rapist was ordered to remain at Rikers Island, but according to The City, he may be moved to another facility and could receive special treatment for his own safety.

Currently, the disgraced Hollywood mogul is at Bellevue Hospital where he was taken after complaining about chest pains and heart palpitations. It seems as though he is already receiving special treatment there. One official said that the entire jail hospital was shut down to help keep Weinstein safe while receiving treatment.

Not only that, but he is assisted by an escort everywhere he goes and several people on the emergency response team are watching him in order to make sure that he doesn’t do anything to hurt himself.

That special treatment may continue once he leaves the hospital. Joe Russo, who is the president of the Assitant Deputy Wardens / Deputy Wardens Association weighed in on the situation. He said that Weinstein may be moved to a jail in a different county because he is so high-profile and because officials don’t want him to commit suicide as Jeffrey Epstein did while locked in Manhattan last August.

“He’s very high-profile and you can’t put him with somebody else,” Russo said. “There seems to be a Jeffrey Epstein influence here.”

After Epstein’s suicide, two corrections officers were charged with falsifying documents to make it appear as though they had checked on Epstein every half hour on the night that Epstein killed himself while awaiting trial for sex-trafficking charges. They have claimed that they’re innocent.

Another high-ranking official spoke with TMZ to confirm that there is a lot of concern about there being another “Epstein Incident.”

The movie mogul may be house in a private section of Rikers Island, according to the source, and could be placed in an area called the “ANNEX,” which is a unit for inmates with a higher health risk.

“Once he’s there and all checked in, our sources say HW will probably get his own cell with round-the-clock surveillance cameras watching his every move. And, when he’s out walking around, we’re told he’ll have DOC officials escorting him,” TMZ reports.

In the wake of Epstein’s death, the jail and employees were closely examined and the backlash for their alleged errors hit the hospital and its employees hard.

Weinstein, who expressed shock after hearing his verdict, was convicted on Monday of a criminal sex act and rape and he faces up to nearly 30 years with a minimum of 5 years behind bars.