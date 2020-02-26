Animal-Lover Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Instagram Shot With Turtle

Animal-loving actress Kaley Cuoco thrilled her 5.8 million Instagram followers with a sweet snap she took while filming on location at the New York Aquarium. The photo, taken by a member of Kaley’s team who she tagged in the caption of the post, captured a moment between Kaley and a Loggerhead turtle.

Kaley was bending down and placing her face close to the glass of the aquarium tank. A large stone structure filled the space towards one end, and the rest was wide open for the creatures to swim in. The dark lighting of the space made it tough to make out the details of Kaley’s ensemble, but the blond bombshell appeared to be wearing neutral pants and a jacket. Her blond locks were down in a casual style, and her beauty look wasn’t visible, as her face was illuminated and partially obscured as she focused her gaze on the creature in front of her.

The turtle had swum nearly all the way to the glass, and was floating in the water, staring right at Kaley. She pursed her lips in an air kiss and placed one hand on the glass as she and the creature shared a moment together. Kaley gushed about the experience in the caption of the post, and seemed to have had an incredible time filming on location in the animal-packed spot.

Kaley’s eager Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the moment, and the post received over 87,500 likes within just eight hours. Many of her fans shared their thoughts in the comments section, and the simple post racked up 295 comments within the same eight hour time span.

“Stop that’s soooo cute,” one fan said.

“Such a beautiful moment and photo!” another follower said.

“You are the modern day Dr. Doolittle,” one fan commented to the animal-loving celebrity.

Another follower referenced Kaley’s husband, the equestrian Karl Cook, and said “hope @mrtankcook doesn’t get jealous!” followed by a winking emoji and heart eyes emoji.

Whether she’s out with her husband at the stables, attending an animal rescue charity event, or simply hanging out at home with her four-legged friends, Kaley loves animals and makes that clear on her social media accounts. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitrreported, Kaley shared a series of updates on her Instagram stories in which she filled her fans in on a recent addition to her furry family, a senior rescue dog that she later revealed was named Barney. Kaley and Karl also own three pit bulls named Norman, Shirley and Blueberry, a terrier mix named Ruby, and a bulldog named Tank.