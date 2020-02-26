Bikini Model Alexa Collins Stuns In Button-Down Slinky Dress For New Sultry Instagram Update

Alexa Collins was the epitome of style in a pair of gorgeous photos shared with her Instagram followers on Wednesday morning. The stunning Miami model poured her incredible figure into a skintight navy-blue dress, flaunting her killer curves in a sultry pose that emphasized her elegant posture and inane grace.

The form-fitting gown was a strappy, button-down number that looked flattering on Alexa’s chiseled physique. The outfit perfectly showcased her lithe, hourglass frame, highlighting her taut waistline and sculpted hips. The curve-hugging dress swathed her toned pins in a tight embrace, accentuating the model’s slender form. The photos captured the stunner from the knee up, suggesting that the gown was at least of midi size, if not floor-length. Alexa kept things simple in the jewelry department, only accessorizing with a delicate gold choker necklace that added extra sophistication to the classy look.

The outfit was just as bit as sexy as it was refined, as the 24-year-old hottie flashed quite a bit of skin in the slinky dress. The sizzling blonde showed her coquettish side by leaving the top button undone. The gesture exposed her deep cleavage and revealed that Alexa had gone braless under the snug dress.

The Florida cutie topped off the seductive look with a shimmering crimson lipstick, which beautifully contrasted with her fair complexion and dark-toned dress. She also wore a subtle white eyeshadow and a touch of mascara. Her golden tresses were styled with a mid-part and framed her face in loose waves, brushing over her shoulders.

Alexa showed off the look in a fabulous snapshot that saw her facing the camera as she put one leg in front of the other and cocked a hip to the side. The model raised one hand to her shoulder and held the other close to her hip. Her lips were slightly parted in a provocative way and she stared directly into the lens with a smoldering gaze. A swipe to the next slide showed the blond bombshell posing much in the same way, except this time around she was looking off-frame and was flashing a beaming smile at whoever had caught her attention.

The tantalizing update was a promotional post for U.K.-based fashion retailer, PrettyLittleThing, which provided the eye-catching outfit. Alexa made sure to tag the brand in the caption, adding a camera emoji.

The shoot took place in an sumptuous setting, one that was perfectly suited for Alexa’s chic attire. The model was snapped in a white interior that included an elegant fireplace, which was decorated with stylish metallic-bronze accessories. An Antique set of bellows stood in the front of the fireplace. A matching log carrier rested in a corner, echoing the bellows’ faded shine. A large mirror adorned the mantelpiece, along with a duck-shaped decoration and an ornate hand-mirror. Both mirrors sported gleaming bronze frames. Alexa took center stage, and was standing in the middle of the luxurious decor. She had the fireplace to her right; to her left was a sunlit window, one covered by a gauzy white curtain.

The photos immediately caught the eyes of her fans, racking up close to 5,960 likes and 170-plus comments in a little over one hour of going live.

“WoW. Gorgeous,” read one message, trailed by a long string of heart-eyes and rose emoji.

“Love the dress and color. You look great!!” penned a second fan, who added a heart-eyes emoji.

“Home accessories look nice as well!” noted a third person.

Among the people who left gushing messages under Alexa’s post was Instagram model, Katarina Elle Zarutskie.

“So so beautiful,” wrote the model, adding a heart-eyes emoji. Alexa didn’t hesitate to reply, writing “thanks beauty,” followed by a heart emoji.