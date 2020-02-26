Pete Davidson Roasts Ex-Fiancée Ariana Grande In Netflix Comedy Special

The 'SNL' star pokes fun at his famous ex.

Pete Davidson roasted his former fiancée Ariana Grande in his Netflix stand-up special, Alive From New York. Days after he talked about his celebrity girlfriends in an interview with radio host Charlamagne Tha God, the 26-year-old Saturday Night Live funnyman elaborated on his broken relationship with the “Thank U Next” pop star.

Davidson previously called Grande “the queen of shade,” but it looks like he could be the king.

As he began to talk about Grande in the new special, Davidson pointed out that she is able to vent about her exes in “songs and stuff” (“Thank U Next” is a prime example), and he has his comedy act as his forum.

Davidson put Grande on blast for talking about their relationship to Vogue magazine, according to TooFab. In a cover story for the fashion magazine, Grande famously described her relationship with Davidson as “frivolous” and a “distraction” right after she broke up with her late ex, Mac Miller.

Davidson slammed Grande’s spray-tanned Vogue cover pose as he imagined what would have happened if he had posed for magazine and talked smack about her.

“My career would be over tomorrow.” He said. “If I spray-painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started sh*tting on my ex?”

He went on to say he would have been crucified if he ever said he was sleeping with Grande “’cause I was bored” until “Fortnite came out.”

Davidson also addressed Grande’s past comments that his penis measures 10 inches long. The comic said he wasn’t flattered by his ex’s estimation of his size because it’s not true. Davidson noted that the petite Grande has “tiny little hands” and that “everything” is huge to her.

The SNL funnyman called Grande a “genius” – a word he has often used to describe her—and accused her of exaggerating his size so that every woman he’s ever with going forward will be disappointed.

Davidson was careful to assure his audience that he was just making jokes about his ex and isn’t looking for trouble from her rabid fanbase.

“My biggest fear is that I’m gonna get shot in the back of the head by a 9-year-old with a ponytail and the last thing I’m gonna hear is ‘#canceled,'” Davidsthe comedian said.

Davidson’s new comments about Grande are a far cry from how he used to gush about her. During a 2018 appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Davidson said he felt like he “won a contest” by getting Ariana. He also revealed that strangers on the street would come up to him and tell him that his unlikely romance with the gorgeous pop superstar gave them hope.

Earlier this week, Davidson said he “knew” his relationship with Grande was over after the real love of her life, Mac Miller, died in September 2018.