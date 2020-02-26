Norwegian Knockout Hilde Osland Flaunts Fit Figure In ‘All White’ Leggings & Zipped Sports Bra

Hilde Osland looked white hot in some athletic gear for her latest Instagram update. The Norwegian knockout uploaded the snaps to her feed on Wednesday morning.

In the racy shots, Hilde looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a skimpy white sports bra that zipped in the middle and a pair of matching high-waisted leggings that were so tight they looked painted on.

The ensemble flaunted Hilde’s fit figure while showing off her toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, impressive abs, and tiny waist. The outfit also put her curvy hips, booty, and lean legs on full display.

In the pics, the blond bombshell posed in an array of positions while soaking up some sun on a quiet street. Houses and trees can be seen in the background, as well as a clear, blue sky.

Hilde wore her golden locks parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder as they blew in the wind. She accessorized with a scarf wrapped in her hair, white polish on her fingernails, and a dainty chain around her neck.

Hilde also opted for a full face of makeup in the snaps. The glam look consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow. She completed the style with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, chin, and under eyes, coral-colored blush on her cheekbones, and a light pink gloss on her full lips.

In the caption of the snap, the model revealed that she loved her “all white” outfit, which was made by the brand FashionNova.

Meanwhile, many of Hilde’s over 2.8 million flocked to show their love and support for the pics. The post earned more than 10,000 likes and over 200 comments within the first 15 minutes after it was shared to the platform.

“Great shot!! Love your feed! Hope you have a great day,” one of Hilde’s followers gushed in the comments section.

“The best part of waking up is this woman on my timeline,” remarked another admirer.

“You make my day happy seeing your beautiful photos,” a third social media user told the model.

“That looks so cool love the all white!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hilde Osland often delights her fans with racy photos. Earlier this week, she stunned in a tan sequined string bikini. That post was also a huge hit among her followers. To date, it’s garnered more than 156,000 likes and over 3,000 comments.