Donald Trump Attacks Media For Making Coronavirus ‘Look As Bad As Possible,’ Says He Deserves More Credit

Donald Trump defended his administration’s response to the coronavirus and slammed the media, saying in a tweet that outlets like CNN and MSDNC are trying to make the spreading epidemic look worse than it is.

As officials increase their warnings about the coronavirus and the stock market has fallen amidst concerns about its spread, the president has maintained that everything is under control and lamented that he isn’t getting the credit that he deserves.

“Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus [sic] look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible. Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action. USA in great shape!” he wrote.

He followed the post with a message stating that he will hold a news conference at the White House on Wednesday at 6:00 P.M. to address the coronavirus with representatives from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The CDC recently issued a statement warning citizens that the coronavirus could continue to spread and may prove to be a particularly bad outbreak. At the same time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 2,000 points over the past two days as concerns about the virus spread and businesses across the world are impacted.

The president has apparently expressed frustration that the stock market has dropped after people within his administration made warnings about the severity of the epidemic public.

While the president has repeatedly maintained that the virus is well under control, he is facing pressure from Congress and health officials who warn that the country should be better prepared should the disease spread within U.S. borders.

Nancy Messonier, the director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC, released a statement warning of the spread, as the Independent reported.

“As more and more countries experience community spread, successful containment at our borders becomes harder and harder,” the statement read. “It’s not a question of if this will happen but when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses.”

She added that the virus could eventually cause “severe” disruption to everyday life.

Meanwhile, the president praised the CDC and his administration in a tweet, saying the “CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus, including the very early closing of our borders to certain areas of the world.”

He went on to argue that he wasn’t getting the credit he feels he deserves for his response to the virus, arguing that Democrats would say he was doing a poor job no matter what he did. “Not fair,” he concluded, saying that there hadn’t been one death from the virus within the United States.