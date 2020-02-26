Bombshell Sofia Jamora Wears Thong Bikini & Showcases Derrière In Ocean Photos

Popular model Sofia Jamora took to Instagram to put her curves on display in her latest update. The beauty’s post was a collection of three snaps that saw her wearing a thong bikini while standing in the ocean.

All of the pictures captured Sofia from behind, making her derrière a focal point. Her tiny two-piece — what little there was to it — was royal blue. She was standing in turquoise water up the top of her thighs.

In one snapshot, Sofia stood with her back to the camera as she looked off to the side. All that could be seen of her swimsuit was a few thin straps on her back and her hips. The image not only showed off her hourglass shape, but her shapely back as well. The skin on her lower back looked dewy and drops of water could be seen on the tops of her thighs.

Another picture showed the model striking a seductive pose as she stood with one leg forward. The angle showed her from a slight angle, giving her followers a peek of her chest in the bikini top. She arched her back and flaunted her toned thighs. She closed her eyes and held her face to the sky with her lips parted.

Yet another snap showed the stunner standing in the water as she turned to face the camera. She held part of her hair on her head and smiled. Her rear end was hard to ignore, but the pose also accentuated her slender waist.

The beauty appeared to fresh-faced and makeup-free in the images. She wore her hair down in loose waves and accessorized her look with a pair of dangle earrings.

In the caption, Sofia alluded to idea that the water she was drinking was making her glisten.

Many of hear fans loved seeing the sultry shots. Some left behind flame and heart-eye emoji, but others found a little more to say.

“You’re always glistening!!” one admirer told her.

“Girl, you are everything,” said a second follower.

“Wow you are something else,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“You are so amazing,” a fourth fan gushed.

Sofia likes to give her 2.7 million followers plenty to get excited about. Her Instagram account is filled with a plenty of updates that show her striking seductive poses in a variety of revealing outfits. Earlier this month, she sent temperatures soaring when she shared a flirty post that showed her posing topless with a rose.