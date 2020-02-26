Italian Hottie Kelsie Jean Smeby Rocks Brightly Colored Lingerie & Fishnets In Racy New Post

Kelsie Jean Smeby showed off her curves in some brightly colored lingerie for a recent Instagram update. The Italian model published the photos to her account on Tuesday night.

In the racy pics, Kelsie looked stunning as she donned multiple outfits that accentuated her flawless figure. In the first two photos, the model rocked a tie dyed bodysuit with a thong back and plunging neckline. She paired the garment with some fishnet stockings and hot pink garter clips.

In the third snap, Kelsie donned a bright blue lace bra and matching panties as she turned her body to the side and gave a sultry stare into the camera. The third photo featured the model in a hot pink teddy that fastened in the back and had thick straps.

Kelsie wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls that fell down her back and over her shoulders in the post. She also accessorized the lingerie looks with large gold hoop earrings.

The brunette bombshell sported a full face of makeup for the photos. The application consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, glistening eye shadow, and winged black eyeliner. She completed the glam look with pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a glossy pink lip.

In the caption of the pictures, Kelsie told her fans that they don’t need sugar when their drink is always sweet.

Of course, many of the model’s 615,000-plus followers went wild for the racy photos. The post earned more than 16,000 likes and over 300 comments in the first 12 hours after it went live on the platform.

“Nothing but pure beauty from a amazing beautiful person,” one of Kelsie’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Woow baby girl your sweetness drives me crazy, you look so spectacularly beautiful, tender and sexy in both lingerie,” remarked another adoring fan.

“We the Internet, thank you for sharing your half naked body with us… it is truly a amazing thing lol,” a third social media user told the model.

“Don’t need sugar when you are such an eye candy,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model appears to have no qualms about showing off her hourglass figure in her posts. The model often delights her fans with racy photos.

Earlier this week, Kelsie Jean Smeby sent temperatures soaring when she rocked a white lingerie set in her bathroom. To date, that snap has racked up more than 13,000 likes and over 180 comments.