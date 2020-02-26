Police Believe ‘Cult Mom’ Lori Vallow Buried At Least One Child In Yellowstone National Park

Police who have been on the hunt for the two missing children of Doomsday cult member Lori Vallow believe that the mother might have buried or hidden at least one of her children in Yellowstone National Park. The two kids, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ, have not been seen since September.

According to CBS News, officials says Yellowstone Park is an area of interest because it was the last place where Tylee Ryan was seen alive. In addition, police “obtained a photo from Lori Vallow’s iCloud account” of the teen at the park.

However, authorities have been unable to search the location because of heavy snow that has blanketed the ground, keeping that aspect of the investigation sidelined until it melts in May.

However, sources claimed that come late spring, they plan to comb through the 3,500-square-mile park in the hopes of finding Tylee.

It is not known whether police also believe that JJ could be in Yellowstone. However, as he was seen three weeks after the disappearance of his sister, it seems less likely.

The delayed Yellowstone investigation is just one more obstacle in the case that has been ongoing since November, after concerned relatives demanded a welfare check after not hearing from the two children.

Vallow had neither declared the pair missing, nor cooperated with investigators, leading them to suspect foul play. She was finally arrested less than a week ago upon returning from a Hawaiian vacation with new husband Chad Daybell, who is not only a fellow doomsday cult member but has also written around 25 books about the end of times.

The idea of Yellowstone as a murder spot has captivated fans of true crime after Michigan State law professor Brian Kalt published an article in in the Georgetown Law Journal called “The Perfect Crime.”

According to Vox, the piece pointed out there there is a district of Yellowstone located in Idaho — which Kalt dubbed the “zone of death” that has a population of zero. Accordingly, a criminal could request a trial by jury in that district, and accordingly get off when no jury could be formed. Kalt had lobbied the government for years about closing the legal loophole, but so far no action has been taken to avoid this potential scenario.

That said, Kalt’s argument was hypothetical, and it is not known how law enforcement would deal with such a situation in real life.

Vallow has remained tight-lipped about her children despite being in custody. Her former mother-in-law previously described how the doomsday obsession completed changed her personality.

“Something happened to her. Once she got involved with that cult with Daybell, she just turned off. The person we knew just went away,” she said, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.