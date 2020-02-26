Aussie Bombshell Gabby Epstein Flaunts Her Bikini Body In A Stunning Powder Blue Two-Piece

Gabby Epstein highlighted her bikini body in a skimpy two-piece for her most recent Instagram upload. The Aussie model delighted her fans with the post on Tuesday night.

In the racy shot, Gabby shared a closeup of her bikini body as she donned a strappy powder blue bathing suit. The sexy swimwear boasted a classic triangle top that strapped around her neck and across her midsection. The bottoms also included ties at the sides.

The model also sported a matching, sheer blue cover up, which she pulled off of her shoulders and let hang down to her waist. The ensemble flaunted Gabby’s toned arms, cleavage, and a bit of underboob. The bikini also put her flat tummy, tiny waist, impressive abs, curvy hips, and long, lean legs on full display.

Gabby’s face wasn’t fully visible in the shot, although it was clear that she had her long, blond hair pulled up off of her neck. She also opted to accessorize the beach look with some gold hoop earrings, and layered gold chains and pendants around her neck.

Gabby posed with her legs straight and her arms hanging down at her sides as a gorgeous ocean scene was visible behind her. A stunning, clear blue sky can also be seen in the snap.

In the caption, the model called the bikini “baby blue,” and told fans that it was made by the popular fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

Of course, many of Gabby’s over 2.3 million followers instantly fell in love with the snap, clicking the like button over 46,000 times while leaving more than 350 comments.

“Nothing better than seeing my favorite color on you, beautiful,” one of Gabby’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“But you cut out your best feature! Your beautiful smile!” another adoring fan told the model.

“I love this one!!! I always wear it!!!! Did not realize it was yours!!!! OFC GREATNESS RECOGNIZES GREATNESS LOL,” a third social media user wrote.

“I only wish that I could see your face in the photo. You’re so gorgeous, and have a great body. But you’re real beauty is in the eyes,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model is a fan favorite on Instagram, and often rocks scanty outfits such as tiny two-pieces, plunging dresses, skintight pants, skimpy tops, and more.

Earlier this week, Gabby Epstein thrilled her fans when she posed in a pink crop top and a pair of Daisy Dukes as she snuggled up to her adorable puppy. That post has earned more than 44,000 likes and over 270 comments to date.