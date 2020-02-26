‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Ridicules Gabi, Maggie Confesses To Sonny

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, February 26 reveal that there will be some heated confrontations between many people in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) is thrilled to get the news that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) has been fired as CEO of DiMera Enterprises.

The firing doesn’t come as a surprise as Gabi has recently ruined her life yet again. As many fans already know, Gabi rigged the pacemaker of Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and used her life as a way to blackmail Lani Price (Sal Stowers) into leaving the love of her life, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) at the altar.

Eli later moved on to Gabi and the pair were set to be married when Lani exposed Gabi’s devious plan. Gabi, believing that she still controlled the pacemaker, then tried to kill Julie. She’s currently in jail and likely headed to prison unless she can find a way out of her legal woes.

Now, Chad will expect to be named CEO of the company, which is what he’s been working for since he’s returned to Salem. Gabi will be furious with all of Chad’s gloating, but she’ll know that she brought it upon herself.

Meanwhile, fans will also see Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) overhear Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), Xander Cook (Paul Telfer), and Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) talking about what really happened the night his mother, Adrienne (Judi Evans), died.

Maggie will then confess that she was the person who caused the car accident that killed Adrienne. She’ll tell Sonny that she relapsed on alcohol and got behind the wheel of her car, causing the crash, which Sonny’s husband, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), was blamed for. Will is currently in jail for the crime.

Sonny will be furious with Maggie and the pair will have an explosive confrontation.

Elsewhere in Salem, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) will be stunned to see Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) show up at his doorstep. Justin now knows that Steve is Stefano DiMera, and he’ll likely be furious to see him after his girlfriend, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) went missing and he was the most likely suspect.

In addition, Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as Lani and Eli will finally come face to face again, and it seems that a romantic reunion will be in store for the fan favorite couple after all of the drama they’ve endured over the past year.