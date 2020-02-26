Nick Jonas Jokes He’s Thinking Of Quitting ‘The Voice’ After Getting Ribbed By Fellow Coaches

Nick joked that he's had a 'horrible' time on the show so far.

Nick Jonas may only be a few weeks into his coaching role on The Voice after Season 18 began shooting last year, but he’s already thinking about quitting – at least that’s what he wants fans to think. The new addition to the NBC show made the confession during a recent interview, where he admitted that he’s getting such a ribbing from his fellow coaches, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson, that he may not even last out his first season.

Nick was asked about the playful banter he shares with the trio while chatting to Extra, where he teased that working with them is becoming just too much for him.

“It’s been horrible — really, I’m thinking of just quitting — working with these people,” the Jonas Brothers singer jokingly quipped.

“Day one was bit of nerve-wracking, but then we kind of broke the ice and the gloves came off,” he added.

Kelly then stepped in with her own playful remark, as she joked that they all had too many diva demands for the 27-year-old, who replaced former coach Gwen Stefani for the currently airing Season 18. “We’re a bunch of divas,” she teased.

But it’s not just the “Miss Independent” singer who’s poked some fun at Nick since he got his own red spinning chair.

Fellow coaches Blake and John also playfully roasted the newbie as they made it clear to Extra that they wouldn’t be gushing over the “Sucker” singer, who appears to have won over fans after his coaching debut aired earlier this week.

“Don’t start this interview expecting us to celebrate Nick Jonas because let’s face it, he’s a nice guy, but he’s competition,” Blake quipped, to which John added, “He doesn’t know what he’s doing yet.”

Kelly also opened up during the chat about how things have changed on the set since Nick joined the panel, as she revealed that she’s seen his large fan base first hand.

“They’re like, literally, it is like the Beatles have entered the building it’s so shrill, and it’s not just girls, it’s like every human on the planet in the room,” the mom of two shared of all the screaming that followers the star, adding, “They’re so excited. So I definitely think he brings a fan base.”

But it looks like Nick probably won’t be saying bye bye to his new coaching role anytime soon, despite his recent jokey confession. The star is probably already used to throwing banter back and forth with his co-stars, as Blake’s already got a few public digs in.

Last month, the country star firmly put the newbie in his place as he jokingly referred to both Nick and Kelly as being the “worst” coaches The Voice has ever seen.