Russian Beauty Dasha Mart Flaunts Cleavage & Long Legs In Revealing Mini Dress

Russian model Dasha Mart has a body worthy of envy, and she seems to enjoy showing it off on social media. On Wednesday, she put it on display in a chic and sexy mini dress that showcased her voluptuous chest and her amazingly long, lean legs.

Dasha’s dress was a light peach color. It featured off-the-shoulder sleeves and a low neckline that exposed of good deal of her chest. The top of the dress had a drawstring, which she left untied for an added dose of sex appeal. The sleeves were puffy, adding a bit of femininity to the number. It fastened up the front with hook clasps. The dress hugged her figure, accentuating her slender waist.

The model’s post was a collection of three photos that showed her sitting outside in a chair enjoying a sunny day. Two of the snaps captured Dasha’s entire body. In one picture, she extended one leg while bending her other knee, flaunting her long legs. The other image showed her with her legs crossed.

Another picture captured the model from a closer angle, giving her followers a better look at the dress — and her body. Her bronze skin looked smooth in the outside light. Dasha wore a pair of large sunglasses as she looked ahead with a smile on her face as she sat with legs crossed.

The beauty wore her sleek hair down. Her makeup included dark brows, smoky eye shadow and thick lashes. Her cheeks were contoured and she wore a rose shade on her lips. Her toenails were painted with a bold, red polish.

Dasha said that the dress was from online retailer PrettyLittleThing. She also wrote a lengthy caption in Russian. A translation from Google Translate revealed that she discussed some of the differences between Russian and American cultures that she observed while living in Miami.

Many of the comments were written in Russian, but some a few of them were written in English.

“You look stunning and I love this dress. You take my breath away each day,” one admirer wrote.

“You are the pretty little thing @dashamart absolutely amazing,” a second Instagram user said.

“you are the most beautiful woman in the world,” gushed a third follower.

“Wow Dashmart you have amazingly long and beautiful legs,” a fourth fan told her.

