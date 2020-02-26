‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie Comforts Flo After Wyatt Split

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, February 27 reveal that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will lavish praise where it’s due. She will share a close moment with her niece, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), who always seems to put others ahead of herself, per She Knows Soaps.

Flo decided to put Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) happiness ahead of her own. When she heard that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) was dying, it was she who made a rather unusual suggestion. She told Wyatt that they should put their relationship on hold while he concentrated on Sally. She wanted him to do right by the redhead and since she only had one month left to live, it made sense for Wyatt to concentrate on Sally’s happiness.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans saw how Flo eavesdropped on Sally and Wyatt’s conversation and how she wiped away a tear. She feels sorry for Sally who doesn’t have much time left. But that doesn’t mean that she won’t feel sad about her own situation. After all, she and Wyatt were planning a future together when they found out about Sally’s illness. Once again, they had to put their plans on hold because something important came up. Flo will feel sorry for herself on Thursday’s episode.

However, Katie will notice that her niece is feeling down and will make some time for her. She has also experienced Flo’s generosity first-hand. Not too long ago, Flo donated her kidney so that her aunt could live. Flo gave her the gift of life even though the Logan family had turned their backs on her.

The soap opera spoilers state that Katie and Flo will have a heart-to-heart. Both of them empathize with Sally, but Katie knows that Flo must also be hurting. She will comfort her niece and praise her for always thinking of others before herself.

Flo may try to brush off her aunt’s kindness but she will feel validated when Katie acknowledges her feelings. It’s not easy to give up someone you love so that somebody else can benefit. At least Flo can comfort herself with the knowledge that Wyatt and Sally won’t be together for long.

But The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Sally will begin to get suspicious of Wyatt’s sudden turn-around. Although she would love to believe that he has come to his senses, she also knows that he genuinely loved Flo. It’s only a matter of time before she begins to suspect that Katie leaked her secret to Wyatt.