Candice Swanepoel Goes Topless In Artistic Black-And-White Snap

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel thrilled her 14.1 million Instagram followers with a stunning double Instagram update. The stunner from South Africa shared a sizzling snap take for a photoshoot for Vogue Japan, which she clarified by tagging the magazine in the picture. She also tagged several of the other creatives behind the artistic image.

In the black-and-white shot, Candice posed in a pair of high-waisted jeans with a belt to cinch her tiny waist. She went completely topless, and added a few accessories, including a thick cuff bracelet and a pendant necklace. Candice had long blond locks that tumbled down her chest in tousled waves, and the front was styled in a pompadour that had some major volume. Candice hooked one thumb in her pocket while her other elbow rested on her hip and she parted her lips in a sexy expression. Candice’s hair covered her assets in the picture, but the overall vibe of the shot was still super sexy.

The second snap that Candice shared featured six stunning models, all wearing patterned denim by the brand Etro. The women were all topless, with their hair down, wearing nothing but the statement jeans. Candice drew attention to the pants with the caption of her post, and her fans seemed to love the chic update.

The post received over 107,00 likes within just 14 hours from Candice’s followers. The artistic snaps were a departure from many of the sizzling = pictures the stunner has been sharing lately as she spent time in Jamaica for a campaign with her swimwear brand, Tropic of C. Nonetheless, her fans couldn’t get enough, and the post also received 361 comments in the same time span as many of her followers commented on the Instagram update.

One fan referenced the pattern on the pants, and said “a little paisley does a body wonders.”

Another follower referenced Candice’s cheeky caption, and said “good genes indeed.”

“Wow you are perfect,” one fan said.

Another follower got flirtatious and commented “I want to lick this picture” followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Candice has been flaunting her curves in plenty of skimpy swimwear lately from the release of the latest collection in her swimwear brand. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a smoking hot snap in which she rocked a striped one-piece swimsuit. The swimsuit was a thong style that showcased plenty of Candice’s pert derriere, and had a plunging back that showed off even more skin.