Miranda Lambert Opens Up About ‘Healing’ Through Album Inspired By Blake Shelton Divorce

Miranda's getting candid.

Miranda Lambert spoke out about the “healing process” she went through via her music following her 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton. Miranda got candid about how she put all of her feelings to music in a new interview, where she admitted that she felt she “needed” to be real about the split in her music and was fortunate to have her record label on side to let her make the album the way she wanted it.

Miranda recently opened up to News.co.au, where she was asked about her double-disc release The Weight of These Wings. The star dropped the record in November 2016, just over a year after her divorce from her fellow country star who’s now loved up with Gwen Stefani.

Though Miranda famously refused all interviews around the release in order to let the music speak for itself, she has hinted on multiple occasions that the album was very heavily influenced by her split with Blake after four years of marriage and appeared to lament that further in the new interview.

“The team around me was willing to go there with me, at a point in my life where I really needed to,” she explained, hinting at her rocky personal life while writing the album, which is made up of 24 songs across two discs.

She added that she knows she was “lucky” to have her label on board to release an album of two-discs when it was becoming more popular to only release singles rather than full length albums, particularly because not all of the songs are as happy as some of her previous releases.

“It was something very special to me in my career, and it was a real healing process,” she continued.

The “Little Red Wagon” singer then admitted that she’d had a lot of feedback from fans who have opened up to her about how much the album helped them during difficult times in their own lives.

“Certain people needed that record as much as I did, so for whoever it touched in that way, we did our job,” the country star shared.

She also touched on how she was in a much “happier place” when she wrote her follow-up, her 2019 release Wildcard.

At the time, Miranda had recently married her current husband Brendan McLoughlin (they secretly tied the knot in January 2019 but didn’t even confirm their relationship until one month later) and told the site that writing happier songs now she’s in love has been a different process for her.

“It’s a good reminder that you can write when you’re happy. Country music is basically based on sad songs, but it was definitely a more upbeat writing process for this record,” the star shared.

The “Tin Man” singer previously spoke out about how important The Weight of These Wings was to her, and even called it her “healing device” in an interview last year.