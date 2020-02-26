Carrie Underwood Gets A Proposition From Florida Georgia Line

The country duo had a plea for Carrie on social media.

Carrie Underwood got an interesting proposition from country music duo Florida Georgia Line this week as they took to social media in an attempt to try and get the star to collaborate with them on a new song. The “Cruise” singers posted a new clip to their official Instagram account on February 26 in which they played a sneak peek of the track and told the star that they’d be sending it along to her.

In the clip, the duo told fans that they had a “public song announcement” as they revealed that they’d written a new song with singer/songwriter Julia Michaels that they were desperate to get Carrie’s vocals on.

“We’d really love for Carrie Underwood to hear this song. We think it would be a massive collaboration,” they told the camera after revealing in the caption that they are both “huge fans” of the “Southbound” singer, who recently broke down in tears during an emotional onstage moment last week.

“We’d love to send it to you,” the duo then added, directly addressing the mom of two through the camera as they admitted that they didn’t have her email or phone number so weren’t sure how to get the track to her so she could take a listen.

The “Meant To Be” singers then played a little bit of the song as they urged her to “call us” and “let us know if you want it.”

The Instagram video has been viewed more than 75,000 times in the first 17 hours since Florida Georgia Line uploaded it to their Instagram account, while hundreds of fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on a potential collaboration with Carrie.

“That’s one way to shoot your shot,” one person wrote.

“Ooh that would be big!” another Instagram user commented.

“I think the three of you would sound amazing. Carrie [Underwood] you need to to do this. Please,” a third person wrote.

Carrie is yet to publicly respond to Florida Georgia Line’s collaboration proposition, but there’s no doubting that the duo – made up of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley – certainly aren’t strangers when it comes to teaming up with some of the biggest names in music.

They saw huge success with their “Cruise” remix with rapper Nelly, and also scored a massive hit with “Meant To Be” alongside Bebe Rexha.

They’ve also teamed up with a number of other huge names on a number of different songs, including Justin Bieber for a remix of “Yummy,” Tim McGraw on “May We All,”, the Backstreet Boys for “God, Your Mama, And Me,” and Luke Bryan on the track “This Is How We Roll.”