‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Flaunts Incredible Figure In Tiny Bikini

Playboy model Rachel Cook spent some time in the tropical location of Bali recently. On Wednesday, she uploaded a video that caught her looking incredible in a tiny bikini while she was there.

Rachel’s two-piece was light brown. The top had classic triangle-style cups that left plenty of her cleavage exposed. The bottoms sat low on her hips, accentuating her hourglass shape.

The video saw Rachel standing next to a blank wall, keeping any distractions to a minimum. It showed her entire body as she stood on black sand, which she said was “crazy.” Her bronze skin looked flawless as it glowed in the sun.

The clip began with Rachel facing the wall, flaunting her backside. The cheeky bottoms left plenty of her booty exposed. She stood with on knee bent, showing off the curve of her hip. Her shapely back and narrow waist were also on display as she placed on hand on the wall. At one point, she looked over her shoulder at the camera with a serious expression on her face just before she turned around.

While facing the camera, the beauty struck a pose and adjusted her bikini bottoms, showing off her toned thighs and taut abs. She arched her back and bent one knee in a provocative pose that called attention to her ample chest. The clip ended as she looked straight at the camera.

Rachel wore a light application of makeup that included smoky eye shadow, blush on her cheeks and a rose color on her lips. She accessorized with dainty pendant necklaces.

She plugged online magazine Nirvana in the caption.

Many of her 2.6 million followers appeared to love the sexy video, as dozens of heart-eye and flame emoji were in the comment section.

Some of her fans had more to say about how she looked.

“good lord… I don’t think I’ve ever seen a woman look as beautiful as you with short hair! I love it!” gushed one admirer.

“Wow I can’t stop watching this. Entrancing,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“Wow. You have the perfect figure,” commented a third follower.

“You are so gorgeous,” a fourth fan told her.

It is not unusual for Rachel to wow her loyal admirers with enticing photos and videos. She has an amazing figure that she does not seem to mind showing off. Earlier this month, she showcased her body while looking smoking hot in a sequined two-piece mini dress.