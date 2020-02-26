Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa & Alexa Dellanos Rock Sexy Swimsuits In Instagram Party Snaps

Social media influencer Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa had a special treat for her 11.2 million Instagram followers on Tuesday night. The brunette bombshell shared a pair of photos from Alec Monopoly’s Milan birthday bash, wherein she posed with the man of the hour, his stunning girlfriend and Jailyne’s close friend, Alexa Dellanos, their pal, Lucia Bartoli, and her famous fashion designer boyfriend, Philipp Plein. The star-studded update saw the ladies rocking sexy swimwear that showcased their fabulous curves, while the gentlemen wore casual outfits.

The first snapshot shared with fans portrayed the gorgeous Instagram models in chic one-piece swimsuits. The stunning ladies were photographed from the knee up, and showed off their chiseled pins as they cozied together to pose for the pic.

Jailyne was imaged at the center of the shot and looked phenomenal in a glittering white swimsuit, one covered in countless silver sequins. The 22-year-old hottie put her bodacious backside and curvy thighs on display in the eye-popping bathing suit, which was extremely high-cut and completely bared her round hips. The one-piece sported a solid-white hem that further accentuated her bombshell curves. The raven-haired beauty posed with one arm across her midriff to highlight her tiny waist, and glanced directly into the camera with a coy look.

The Arizona native wore a bold, crimson lipstick that contrasted with her gleaming swimsuit and luscious, dark mane. She wore her tresses down, letting her locks graze her hips bones as they framed her shapely chest.

Immediately to her left stood Alexa. The sizzling blonde cut a seductive figure in a black one-piece, which was cinched at the waist to emphasize her lithe physique. Her swimsuit was even more revealing, boasting a deep-cut design that exposed a large portion of her toned lower body. The 24-year-old also flashed an eyeful of cleavage in the daring pool item, which perfectly showcased her hourglass frame. A sparkling gold detail decorated the front of the swimsuit, adding a sophisticated touch to the racy look. Alexa styled her golden mane in well-defined waves and added a splash of color with a peach lipstick.

The Instagram sensation was snuggled up to her beau, who was fixing the camera with a beaming, birthday-boy smile. The graffiti artist wore nothing but a pair of black Calvin Klein briefs, and heavily accessorized with layered chunky gold chains and a shiny cuff bracelet. A massive pendant of his signature Monopoly Man adorned his chest.

To Jailyne’s right was the beautiful Lucia, who wore a bedazzled one-piece much like that of her friend. Her swimsuit was a black color and was decked-out in silver sequins. The item sported a dark contrast hem that traced out her killer curves. The stunner traded her chestnut-brown tresses for a platinum-blond look and let her locks fall over her shoulder in a relaxed style. She added some bling with a slick wristwatch and a pair of subtle bangle bracelets, and wore a pair of brilliant rings.

Lucia was party-read with an elegant glam that included a smokey eye makeup, plenty of mascara, and a glossy pink lipstick. The babe was photographed in the arms of her boyfriend, the pair looking off-frame as if posing for a selfie of their own. Philipp was the only one of the group who was fully dressed, and wore a back t-shirt and matching pants, which were adorned with a gold print.

A swipe to the next slide showed the ladies putting on a tantalizing display in skimpy string bikinis. The trio showed some dangerous curves and plenty of cleavage in the scanty swimsuits, posing barefoot on the steps of what looked like a flower-filled bath tub. Jailyne looked spectacular in a tiny black two-piece that was decorated with matching sequins. The Instagram star was imaged first from the right and showed off her bountiful derriere in a mid-profile pose. Snapped next to Jailyne, Lucia nearly spilled out of a minuscule white bikini that barely contained her buxom assets. At the other side of the frame was Alexa, who flaunted her curvaceous figure in a colorful two-piece. The busty Instagram model rocked the wet hair look and exposed her tremendous cleavage in the scanty swimsuit.

Just like in the previous pic, the ladies were accompanied by their significant others, who this time around occupied the center on the snap. Alec looked dapper in a white jacket and black pants, and wore a comfy pair of while slippers. Meanwhile, Philipp was clad in a cozy white bathrobe. The same photo was also shared on the fashion designer’s Instagram page.

Jailyne penned a humorous caption for her post, noting that she was the only one of her friends who was still single. The brunette hilariously branded herself as the fifth wheel with a hashtag, and added a big-grin emoji.

The photos stirred a lot of reaction from her fans, racking up more than 170,000 likes and close to 1,200 comments.

“You all look amazing wtf,” wrote one person, leaving a pair of drooling emoji followed by a heart emoji.

“So stunning and sometimes it’s just better to be single!” penned a second follower in response to Jailyne’s caption.

“The hottest one posted up with no man lol,” quipped a third Instagrammer.