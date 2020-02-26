Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs While Sharing Inspirational Message For Other Women

Australian fitness trainer Kayla Itsines was back on Instagram on Wednesday, as she took to the social media platform to share a photo of herself showing off her gym-sculpted figure and encourage her 12.2 million followers — particularly the women — to keep things simple and avoid succumbing to the pressure of onerous beauty and/or health regimens.

In her latest Instagram upload, Kayla was photographed in an outdoor setting, posing with a tree and some shrubbery in the background and flexing her right bicep as she placed her left hand on her hips and popped her right knee forward. The stunner wore a red sports bra that allowed her to flaunt her rock-hard midsection, pairing it with dark gray shorts that showed off her similarly toned thighs and legs. She completed her look with a pair of light blue sneakers and wore her dark hair in a top knot for this particular shoot.

While Kayla’s outfit may have drawn a lot of attention toward her flawless physique, her caption was arguably more striking, as the trainer took a few moments to discuss how women are often put under tremendous pressure to follow certain beauty, diet, or exercise plans that take up a lot of time or include a lot of specific rules to follow. This, she said, is why she prefers to keep her fitness programs as simple as possible, and why she encourages women to follow her lead and eschew any regimen that’s too “unrealistic or time-consuming,” with no scientific backing of any kind.

The final two paragraphs of Kayla’s caption saw her advise other women to stick to the fundamentals — a healthy diet, a regular training schedule, and a “realistic” approach to fitness — and do so on a consistent basis. She wrapped things up by telling her followers to make sure they enjoy their fitness plans, adding a hashtag that summed up all her previous points and encouraged them to “drop the pressure.”

In the seven hours since the new post was uploaded to Instagram, it has received more than 33,000 likes, as well as more than 220 comments, many of which came from followers who were thankful for her latest dose of fitspiration.

“Amen,” gushed one Instagram user, punctuating their comment with a praying-hands emoji.

“Love you Kayla! I agree with every single word you said! This is so true. The majority of beauty and even fitness trends are marketed to get money. That’s it! They don’t always think how to help to become better. So listen to your body, smile and enjoy life in a healthy way!”

“Your whole mission has seriously changed my life for the better for all the ways you just explained. THANK YOU for this,” said a second admirer.