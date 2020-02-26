Victoria’s Secret’s Devon Windsor Wows In A Plunging Red Bikini

The lingerie model put her toned body on show at the beach.

It was all about the red bikini for Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor in a sizzling new beach photo posted to social media by her swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim, this week. The blond beauty stunned in the gorgeous snap, which showed her while she soaked up the sun in paradise in a plunging bikini.

Posted on February 25, the red-hot two-piece photo showed the beauty as she posed for the camera somewhere very tropical while she struggled to shield her face from the beating down sunshine.

The beauty had her right hand up above her head to cast a shadow on herself and flashed plenty of skin in the fire-hot two-piece.

Devon proved why she’s one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognizable models as she flashed her very toned body for the camera. The beauty put her décolletage on show in the plunging and full-cupped bikini top, which sat low on her chest and had thick straps that stretched over both of her shoulders and fastened around her back.

She paired that with matching bottoms in the same red color. The pretty skimpy bottoms sat well beneath her bellybutton while the sides stretched upwards to create a high-waisted look that made her already long model legs look even longer.

The two-piece perfectly showcased her very flat middle while she kept things glamorous with a thin body chain around her hips.

Devon also accessorized with a pendant necklace fastened around her neck and a thin bracelet on her right wrist.

She had her signature blond hair tied up in a bandanna around her head while she shielded her eyes from the sunshine with a pair of dark sunglasses on her eyes as she looked directly into the camera.

The beauty also kept the red-hot theme going as she rocked long, red painted nails to match her bikini.

In the caption, Tropic of C confirmed that Devon wore the Everly top with the Sienna bottom for the shoot, both in a dark red floral print.

Though it wasn’t revealed where the tropical photo shoot took place, there’s no doubting that Devon was somewhere extremely tropical. Behind her was a stunning white sand beach with several palm trees and a gorgeous bright blue sky above her.

Devon Windsor Swim’s upload caught the attention of Devon herself, as she liked the photo and even left her own comment.

The stunner simply left three red heart emoji in the comments section.

And it seems as though Devon’s a big fan of a little bit of red when it comes to her swimwear. The latest snap comes shortly after she stunned in a chic red swimsuit in another photo recently shared to social media as she laid back in a deckchair during another beach day.