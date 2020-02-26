‘The Voice’ Fans Give A Thumbs-Up To Nick Jonas’ Coaching Debut

Fans of The Voice are giving a thumbs-up to Nick Jonas for his coaching debut on the NBC competition series after Season 18’s exciting two-night premiere. Nick took a seat in one of the show’s infamous red chairs alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as the series began their blind auditions.

Nick appeared to prove his worth right off the bat, giving thoughtful critiques of performers as well as jockeying for position in his attempt to battle a fellow coach for a performer. Although fans felt at times Nick’s banter with the other judges felt a little forced, they feel he will likely find his footing and ease into the rhythm of happy jabs and tough love as the season progresses.

Fans took to the comments section of a video post shared by the series to express their opinions on the newest music celebrity who will attempt to score the singer of the season for their team and an overall win.

“I’ve never missed an episode of The Voice ever…and I was super impressed with Nick Jonas as the 4th coach. This might be the best coaching foursome yet,” remarked a longtime viewer of the series.

Coaches in the past included music superstars Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Cee-Lo Green, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Shakira, Gwen Stefani, Usher, and Pharrell Williams.

“My first time watching, all because of you! I’m hooked,” said a second fan of being impressed by Nick’s first two shows as a coach.

“Loving Nick on the show. He is so genuine, kind and funny! He brings so much to the show with his incredible talent and experience! Loving the new season already!!” noted a third follower of the singer and songwriter, who made his mark in the music world alongside his family band The Jonas Brothers.

In the accompanying video, Nick called his debut on the show “so exciting” and said his team was coming together nicely.

For fans of the show that were worried that the former teen idol might not have the ability to play hardball alongside his fellow coaches, they were proved wrong when Nick used his first block of the season to prevent Kelly from snagging a particular singer for her team.

Arei Moon, 28, sang Kelly’s hit song “Miss Independent” in the blind auditions to honor the strong women in her life. Nick turned around quickly for the singer, followed by Kelly, who didn’t realize that Nick had blocked her from trying to sway Arei to her team.

Kelly was clearly unsettled by Nick’s bold attempt to keep the powerful singer from getting Kelly as a coach. On the other hand, Nick appeared to score brownie points from coaches Blake and John, who called the use of his block a “good move.”