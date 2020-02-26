Candice Swanepoel Lies On Her Front In A Revealing Swimsuit

The Victoria's Secret Angel left very little to the imagination as she got on her front in her skimpy one-piece.

Longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel didn’t leave too much to the imagination in a sizzling new photo posted to Instagram. The lingerie model flashed plenty of skin in the snap shared to the social media site on February 25, which showed her as she lay down on her front while she sported a pretty revealing striped swimsuit.

Candice proudly flaunted her seriously toned booty in the NSFW snap after she slipped into a thong one-piece from her own swimwear line, Tropic of C, who shared the hot new photo to its own account.

The gorgeous mom of two got down on her front and stretched her seriously long legs out behind her while she rested on her elbows which supported her underneath her torso.

There was plenty of skin on show as the swimsuit plunged low to the middle of her back to show off her tan. It also stretched up high at the bottom to reveal more of her pins and hips as well as plenty of her pert derriere.

The fun swimsuit was made up of several black, yellow, and green stripes that stretched vertically across her torso.

The beauty – who’s worked with Victoria’s Secret for a decade – had her signature long blonde hair texture and down as she turned her head to the right and looked down towards the floor.

Candice posed with some of her hair covering her face as she got down on the wooden deck. The snap appeared to be a part of a professional photo shoot for her popular swim line.

She was seemingly pretty close to the water in her swimwear look, with a glimpse at the ocean just visible in the top left corner of the snap.

In the caption, the brand confirmed that the lingerie model rocked the Dune one-piece in the rasta gold print.

Fans were clearly a big fan of the skimpy number, as many took to the comments section to share sweet messages for the 31-year-old supermodel.

“I can catch you on the flip side,” one fan commented with a red heart emoji.

Another wrote after seeing her pose on her front, “Sunny side up.”

“Mama,” a third person wrote alongside a heart eye and a fire emoji.

Tropic of C didn’t reveal exactly where the photo was taken, though Candice and Tropic of C have been sharing a number different photos and videos from a recent photo shoot in sunny Jamaica.

Another snap shared to her page recently also saw the beauty as she flashed her model body in the tiniest black bikini while she struck a very seductive pose.