Alexa Dellanos Flaunts Bombshell Curves In A Trendy Black Catsuit During Italian Getaway

On Tuesday, Alexa Dellanos put her bodacious figure on full display in a sun-kissed Instagram photo snapped during her recent trip to Italy. The blond bombshell slipped into a trendy black catsuit that emphasized all of her curves, showing off her perfect hourglass frame while sightseeing in Milan. Photographed in a splendid park, the gorgeous model struck a sultry pose, turning her side to her camera to showcase her tiny waist and curvaceous derriere. While the pic captured Alexa in all of her glory, the posture particularly highlighted her voluptuous backside and chiseled legs.

Alexa looked every inch the siren in the form-fitting one-piece. The catsuit was a long-sleeved design that fit loosely on her slender arms, but hugged her curves in all the right places. The outfit was cinched at the waist with a black belt, accentuating her trim midriff. The babe posed with one arm wrapped around her waistline to call even more attention to her lithe midsection. The gesture allowed her to showcase her fabulous statement ring and matching metallic-silver manicure, while also underlining the difference between her narrow waist and ample rear end.

The 24-year-old hottie trotted the pavement in a spectacular pair of bedazzled boots, which were extravagantly ornate with glittering silver studs and sequins. The show-stopping footwear matched her all-black attire, and also featured embellished fringe details and stiletto heels. Alexa further accessorized with a black satchel bag and purse, which she wore across her chest. She topped off the stylish look with dark shield sunglasses.

The sizzling blonde posed seductively for the camera, gazing over her shoulder as she put one leg in front of the other to better showcase her curvy thighs and sculpted calves. Just like her fashionable outfit, her hairstyle was sleek and simple. Alexa wore her hair down with a mid-part, letting her locks fall down her back in uniform, perfectly combed strands. The model rocked a bold crimson lipstick and sported flawlessly contoured eyebrows. The rest of her glam was not visible due to her oversized eyewear.

The photo also offered a scenic view of her surroundings. A row of palm trees populated the sun-drenched background, covering the park’s white exterior fence, which was engulfed in dense vegetation. Three chic garden lamps were aligned on the curb, bordering the lavish thicket.

In the caption, the Instagram sensation penned a short greeting in Italian for her fans, and credited Fashion Nova for her curve-clinging attire. The photo was very well received by her massive following, garnering more than 65,000 likes and a little shy of 600 comments. Among the people who left messages under the post were quite a few celebrities, including Alexa’s mother, Cuban-American journalist Myrka Dellanos, gal pal Durrani Popal, and YouTube star Cole Carrigan.

Mirka Dellanos penned a sweet message for her daughter, writing, “I love you so much princess!” She ended her message with a long string of black-heart emoji, which appeared to mirror the color of Alexa’s catsuit.

Durrani focused her attention on Alexa’s footwear. “These boots are made for walking!!” wrote the DASH Dolls starlet, earning 14 likes for her comment.

Cole had something to say about the look as a whole, branding Alexa as “the baddest.” Social media influencer Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa also chimed in, leaving a pair of heart-eyes emoji.