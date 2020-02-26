LeeAnne Locken Will Not Return For The Fifth Season Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Dallas’

Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken is officially exiting the show ahead of its upcoming fifth season, reports People.

After a bumpy fourth season, Locken announced that she would be departing the reality show in an exclusive with People.

Locken was one of the most popular housewives in the RHOD cast, so her exit comes as a shock.

“The last four years have been a trolley-slapping good time but after much consideration, I have made the personal decision to step away from RHOD,” Locken said in a statement to People.

Last season, she got married to her fiancé, Rich Emberlin. According to the former housewife, getting to share her wedding and happiness with fans of the show was a joy for her, but she wants to move on from the series and refocus on her philanthropy, which she mentioned was a big reason that she joined the show in the first place. She also thanked her many fans for their enthusiasm and support throughout time on the show.

“It’s been an amazing journey, and yes my pantyliner is still exhausted. There are so many exciting things on my horizon that I can’t wait to share with you.”

She also shared the news herself on her Twitter account last night.

“With all the love in heart thank you for the years of laughter and love!” Locken tweeted.

In response to the tweet officially announcing her departure, dozens of the star’s fans flocked to her comments section to tell her how upset they were that she wasn’t returning. Several people said the show wouldn’t be the same without her and that they would no longer be watching if she wasn’t on it.

Despite her popularity, Locken was easily one of the most controversial cast members on RHOD. She repeatedly butted heads with almost every cast member, particularly with Brandi Redmond and newcomer Kary Brittingham. In season four, she came under fire for making racially insensitive remarks about Kary, who is Mexican. She was labeled “racist” by some of her fellow housewives and many people on social media.

Redmond also courted controversy when a video resurfaced of her making fun of Asian people. The Inquisitr recently reported that Locken shared her two cents on Redmond’s recent stint in a wellness center, claiming she was playing the victim. Many people believed that Locken was responsible for leaking the video, but her wedding planner, Steve Kemble, came forward to admit to posting it.