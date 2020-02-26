Abby Dowse Shows Off Tiny Waist & Killer Curves In A Skimpy Neon-Green Bikini

Aussie bombshell Abby Dowse couldn’t help but send pulses racing among her fans and followers this morning when she took to Instagram to share a gorgeous sun-kissed photo of herself in a skimpy bikini. The stunning model showed off her incredible figure as she sat down on the edge of her backyard pool, putting her tiny waist and killer curves on display in a teeny triangle string two-piece. This is the second time that Abby has posed poolside in as many days, and fans are absolutely enchanted with her tantalizing swimsuit looks.

The new upload saw Abby modelling a cheeky neon-green bikini from the swimwear collection of Australian brand, Black Swallow. The 31-year-old hottie looked every inch the siren as she showcased her revealing bathing suit, flaunting her gym-honed physique from the mid-profile. The posture particularly accentuated her shapely chest and round backside, emphasizing the blonde’s hourglass curves. Her spectacularly toned midriff was also amply showcased, as were her sculpted thighs.

The scanty swimsuit appeared to be a halterneck design and was extremely low-cut, baring a significant amount of cleavage and sideboob. Abby teased fans by tugging on the side strings of her bottoms, pulling them up higher on her hip bones. The gesture called attention to her chiseled tummy and flat stomach, luring the gaze to her unbelievably trim midsection. The vibrant color of her bikini flattered Abby’s darker-toned, bronzed skin, which glistened as she basked in the sunlight. Gleaming rays hit her thighs and ample decolletage, further highlighting her jaw-dropping curves.

Abby gave off sultry vibes, softly parting her pursed lips as she looked down at her hands while adjusting the itty-bitty pool item. The babe sported a fresh-faced look and didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup. Her luscious hair looked tousled and was swept to the side, falling over her shoulder and slender arm in messy waves. The slightly unkempt look only added to her appeal, making it seem like Abby had just rolled out of bed.

The Instagram sensation made a humorous remark about her morning habits in the caption, suggesting that she usually hits the pool as soon as the sun is up on the sky. The model added a sun emoji for good measure, and tagged the Black Swallow brand, offering fans a discount code for the label’s swimwear.

“Nah you go outside and the sun comes out for you,” replied one of her devotees, leaving a smiley-sun and a big-grin emoji.

“I hope the sun shines everyday!!” quipped a second fan, adding a crazy-face emoji and a blowing-kiss emoji.

The photo immediately sparked the interest of her followers, racking up more than 4,100 likes in the first 26 minutes of being posted. In the space of one hour, the post amassed close to 8,550 likes, in addition to 230-plus comments.

“Damn that bikni [sic] set is hot,” gushed one person, ending with a heart emoji.

“Neon Baddie” read another message, trailed by three fire emoji.

The latest update comes just one day after Abby flaunted her insane body in a sexy leopard-print bikini from the same label, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.