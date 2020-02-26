Logan Paul Shares Video Footage That Allegedly Shows Zayn Malik Yelling At Jake Paul

YouTuber Logan Paul went on his podcast Impaulsive to discuss the recent feud between his brother, fellow YouTuber Jake Paul, and singer Zayn Malik reports Hollywood Life.

Last weekend, The Inquisitr reported that Jake had shocked his fans and the internet when he logged on to make an inflammatory remark about Zayn, claiming that he almost had to “clap up” the singer after he started yelling at him, supposedly out of nowhere. The fight supposedly started when Jake and Zayn crossed paths while they were both in Las Vegas a few nights ago for the fight between boxers Tyson Fury and Deontay. The two stars apparently had rooms near each other at the Westgate Hotel.

Zayn’s girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid, fired back at Jake on Twitter, kicking the feud into high gear.

Two days later, Jake’s brother, Logan, talked about the alleged fight on his podcast and even shared a clip that was taken from the night in question.

The Hollywood Life article recounted Logan’s version of events.

“I go to his room and knock on the door. Bro he’s screaming, he’s losing his mind. I’m standing there just kind of confused. And [Zayn’s] throwing out insults like, ‘You’re a f–ing YouTuber mate.'”

However, Logan couldn’t be positive as to what Zayn was upset about — if it was Jake’s tweet or the alleged conversation that took place before it. The video clip shows Logan standing in front of a closed door. A man, allegedly Zayn, can be heard yelling, but it’s not entirely clear. A girl can also be heard screaming “stop” repeatedly. Zayn is never shown in the footage.

According to an article from TMZ, Zayn’s team and Jake’s team have conflicting narratives about the sequence of events that led to their reported verbal altercation. The singer’s team alleges that Jake was very drunk and repeatedly bothered Zayn about attending a party he was having in his hotel room. However, Jake’s team purports that both individuals were under the influence and that Zayn lashed out at Jake over a simple question.

The Hollywood Life article reports that while Logan did try to tell people more of the story concerning that night on his podcast, he also didn’t agree with Jake’s decision to tweet about the incident.

“I wasn’t defending my brother. I do think he was in the wrong, I told him that,” said Logan.

To his credit, Jake has since deleted the initial tweet and shared a new one, seemingly in an attempt to make amends.

“[S]omeone needs to take my phone when i’m drunk because I am a f*cking idiot,” the internet celebrity wrote.