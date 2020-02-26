‘Suicide Squad’ Cast And Crew Stopped Filming When James Gunn’s Beloved Dog Passed Away

While James Gunn and the rest of the cast and crew have been hard at work on the Suicide Squad reboot, the director announced recently they took a little break to mourn the passing of his best friend. Anyone who has been a dog owner for any length of time knows that eventually they become a part of your family. When a dog passes away, it can be just as painful as if a child dies. When the dog has been a member of the family for over a decade, the pain is even more real.

Gunn can certainly attest to that fact. When his favorite pooch, Wesley passed away earlier this month, the Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy director took to social media to talk about his feelings. In an Instagram post remembering his beloved friend, he talked about all the things he was going to miss about having Wesley around the house.

“For nearly seventeen years, you were with me. I’ve spent more time with you than any other being on this planet. You lived with me across the world – in Los Angeles, in London, in Malibu, in Atlanta. You roamed the sets of my films (and roamed into more than one shot). You were with me through my successes and failures, and you didn’t care a whit about them, as long as I was there for a cuddle, a belly rub, a wrestle, a walk, or a treat.”

Gunn also said that the cast of crew of the new DC Comics movie was kind enough to take a break and let him grieve for a few days. The director says he shut down production in Panama and flew home to be with Wesley in his final hours. Gunn was able to hold the dog in his arms while he passed away.

When the cast and crew do back to shooting, they’ll be working on trying to right what many DC fans feel was a heck of a wrong in the original Suicide Squad film. There is of course, one character that came out of that film DC Comics is hoping can bring in audiences, though it hasn’t worked out that way so far.

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn managed to get her own movie thanks to audiences’ reaction to her character in what was otherwise a movie panned by critics – it got a 40 on Metacritic – but Birds of Prey has gotten the opposite reaction so far. While the newest film has managed to get good reviews, audiences haven’t been flocking to the theater. DC is hoping James Gunn can jumpstart what it thinks is interesting subject matter in the characters in and around Suicide Squad.