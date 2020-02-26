‘Suicide Squad’ Cast And Crew Stopped Filming When James Gunn’s Beloved Dog Passed Away

While James Gunn and the rest of the cast and crew have been hard at work on the Suicide Squad reboot, the director announced recently they took a little break to mourn the passing of his best friend. Anyone who has been a dog owner for any length of time knows that eventually they become a part of your family. When a dog passes away, it can be just as painful as if a child dies. When the dog has been a member of the family for over a decade, the pain is even more real.
Gunn can certainly attest to that fact. When his favorite pooch, Wesley passed away earlier this month, the Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy director took to social media to talk about his feelings. In an Instagram post remembering his beloved friend, he talked about all the things he was going to miss about having Wesley around the house.
"For nearly seventeen years, you were with me. I've spent more time with you than any other being on this planet. You lived with me across the world – in Los Angeles, in London, in Malibu, in Atlanta. You roamed the sets of my films (and roamed into more than one shot). You were with me through my successes and failures, and you didn't care a whit about them, as long as I was there for a cuddle, a belly rub, a wrestle, a walk, or a treat."
Gunn also said that the cast of crew of the new DC Comics movie was kind enough to take a break and let him grieve for a few days. The director says he shut down production in Panama and flew home to be with Wesley in his final hours. Gunn was able to hold the dog in his arms while he passed away.
The clip clop of your toenails against the floor behind me was the soundtrack of my life. For nearly seventeen years, you were with me. I’ve spent more time with you than any other being on this planet. You lived with me across the world – in Los Angeles, in London, in Malibu, in Atlanta. You roamed the sets of my films (and roamed into more than one shot). You were with me through my successes and failures, and you didn’t care a whit about them, as long as I was there for a cuddle, a belly rub, a wrestle, a walk, or a treat. Every night you would fall asleep curled tightly against my side and every morning you would lick my calf good morning while I peed. When I had to be away in a hotel room and couldn’t sleep, I’d take a pillow from the bed and put it against my side and pretend it was you. It usually helped. Through a divorce and a chaotic single life and various relationships, you were my one true constant. And in my darkest hours, you were the slim tether of love and joy that kept me connected to this fragile life. To the world you were Dr. Wesley Von Spears, or Von Spears, but to me you were Wesley, and the best friend I ever had. I love you, buddy. Thank you for making me a better man. — Wesley passed away peacefully in my arms last week. The crew, cast, and studio were kind enough to allow me to shut down production in Panama and fly home to be with him. Although Jenn and I are both heartbroken, we know Wesley had an amazing, long life filled with people who loved him, and wise and compassionate veterinary care. Playful until the very end, he had come a long way from a stray, matted, snaggle-toothed puppy found wandering the streets of Carson City, California. Thank you to all of you, too numerous to mention, who helped make his life so wonderful and healthy. And, if you are so inclined, please consider making a donation to @SpayPanama to help dogs that don’t have the same advantages Wesley had. ❤️ #VonSpears
When the cast and crew do back to shooting, they’ll be working on trying to right what many DC fans feel was a heck of a wrong in the original Suicide Squad film. There is of course, one character that came out of that film DC Comics is hoping can bring in audiences, though it hasn’t worked out that way so far.
Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn managed to get her own movie thanks to audiences’ reaction to her character in what was otherwise a movie panned by critics – it got a 40 on Metacritic – but Birds of Prey has gotten the opposite reaction so far. While the newest film has managed to get good reviews, audiences haven’t been flocking to the theater. DC is hoping James Gunn can jumpstart what it thinks is interesting subject matter in the characters in and around Suicide Squad.