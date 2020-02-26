Brazilian Beauty Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns In Skimpy Silver Bikini-Inspired Outfit For Carnival 2020

Brazilian beauty Alessandra Ambrosio has already shared two outfits that she’s sported so far for Brazil’s Carnival 2020 on Instagram. And today, she gave her fans a look at her second ensemble in a new photo series. She rocked a skimpy silver outfit that was inspired by a bikini, sharing three snaps of it in total.

In the first snap, the model posed in front of a colorful backdrop and stood with her hands on her hips. She smiled and gazed into the distance and was captured from her head down to her thighs. The wall was black and covered with concentric circles in rainbow hues.

The stunner wore a silver and sparkling bikini top with thin double straps. She rocked matching high-waisted bottoms featuring multiple chains that connected them to her skintight pants. There were several inches of open space between the bottoms and pants, offering a good view of her toned legs.

Alessandra accessorized the flashy look with a black tie with silver accents. She wore it in an unconventional manner and wrapped it around her neck, letting the sides fall down the front of her midriff.

The sensation wore her hair slicked down in a middle part and added a playful vibe to her look with her colorful makeup application. She rocked dark liner, light blue eyeshadow, and bright pink blush. Her large sparkling earrings peeked through between her locks and she also sported multiple silver bracelets on her left wrist.

The second photo was similar to the first, except Alessandra stood with her hands by her sides and propped out her left leg.

The final image, on the other hand, showed the bombshell posing alongside three other people in front of a neon sign.

Her dedicated followers took to the comments section to rave about the new share.

“Seriously? Still my favorite super model! Gorgeous,” gushed a supporter.

“WooW I like that look tooooo much,” joked a second social media user.

“Woww whyyyy you’re so perfect,” raved an admirer.

“YOU LOOK AMAZING ALE!!! Omg @alessandraambrosio,” declared a fourth fan.

The hottie is known for posting photos of herself flaunting her figure, and she did just that four days ago. That time, Alessandra struck a pose on the sand at the beach in a red bikini. She sat with her right leg tucked in and her left leg extended behind her. The top was made of a shiny fabric and had thin straps and a low neckline, allowing her to flaunt her cleavage. She also wore her hair down in luxurious waves.