Miranda Lambert Shares Rare Selfie And Looks Stunning: ‘I’ve Got My Fringe On For Ya’

Miranda Lambert is open with her fans on Instagram and often shares posts about her life with them. However, the country singer rarely shares selfies on her social media, but on Tuesday night, that changed.

The “Bluebird” singer wore a low cut fringe top that was a mix of vibrant colors. Pinks, oranges, and teals mixed together for a lovely look. Miranda wore her long blonde tresses down and with some curl at the ends. Her makeup was done beautifully and her red lipstick popped.

“I’ve got my fringe on for ya!” Miranda exclaimed in the caption. She also revealed that she was wearing Tarte lipstick in the shade “cheerleader,” but she stressed that it wasn’t an ad for the makeup. Rather, she just wanted to shout out her love for the lipstick and shade, gushing that the product “doesn’t smudge.”

She also mentioned that she “hates” selfies by using a hashtag to make that clear. Perhaps that is why fans rarely get that kind of photo from the songstress.

Despite that fact that Miranda hates to take photos of herself in selfie form, fans were loving the rare pic and within the first 45 minutes of being posted, the post already had over 57,000 likes from many of the singers followers. Fans flocked to the comments to tell the singer how much they love her and many chimed in telling her she is “gorgeous.”

Gearing up for a stop on her Wild Card Tour, the blonde bombshell was in Salt Lake City for a rescheduled show. She canceled the January 31 show that was supposed to take place at the Vivint Smart Home Arena due to her voice not being at “100 percent.” The singer promised to come back to the area though and she made good on that promise Tuesday night.

Miranda loves her fringe and, in fact, many of her pieces from her Idyllwind collection feature it. Back in December, the singer posed in a brown dress that had two layers of gorgeous fringe. In fact, it isn’t uncommon for Miranda to share snaps of her style on Instagram.

Miranda kicked off her Wildcard Tour back in January in Mississippi. The tour is in support of her seventh album of the same name. “It All Comes Out in the Wash” was the first song released from the album last year and “Bluebird” is the most recent single from the album. The tour will wrap up later this year in May in Canada.