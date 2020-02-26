Laci Kay Somers Rocks Skimpy Pink Bikini In Smoking Hot Instagram Video

Blond bombshell Laci Kay Somers tantalized her 10.6 million Instagram followers with a sizzling video in which she showcased her ample assets in a skimpy pink bikini.

In the video, Laci posed in front of a textured wall. She rocked a hot pink bikini that featured ruffled details. The strapless style had two ruffled cups, with a feminine trim on both the top and bottom of the cup. Two thin strings stretched across her cleavage, and the unique top was strapless. The top could barely contain Laci’s ample assets, and she played around with it in the video, adjusting it slightly to showcase her cleavage.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that likewise had a ruffled detail for a feminine vibe. The bottoms had thin strings that stretched high over Laci’s hips, and she tied the sides with a bow. At one point in the clip, she tugged the sides slightly and adjusted the bottoms.

Laci’s long icy blond locks were down in voluminous curls, and reached all the way to her waist. She tossed her hair in the video and made faces at the camera, sticking her tongue out and later parting her lips in a seductive expression. She wore no accessories beyond a pair of stud earrings and a belly button ring, allowing her curves to be the focal point in the update.

Laci didn’t mention where the bikini was from, but the look showcased her hourglass physique to perfection. The video was cropped so that her full body wasn’t visible, but fans were able to admire almost all of her sculpted physique.

The Instagram sensation’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling video, and the post racked up over 22,200 views within just 17 minutes. The post also received 380 comments in the same short time span as Laci’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the smoking hot look.

“That top is working overtime,” one fan said, commenting on the way the bikini strained against Laci’s ample assets.

“Wow stunningly beautiful,” another follower added.

“Another amazing video! Love you Queen,” one fan commented, followed by a string of emoji.

“You’re pure sensuality!” one follower said.

Laci loves to tempt her eager Instagram followers with sexy snaps that showcase her curves. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the buxom blond bombshell shared a picture in which she rocked a crop top and jeans. She made the look even more seductive by rolling the jeans down part of the way, exposing her ample derriere in a skimpy white thong.