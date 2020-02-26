‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Kate Bock Shows Off Backside In Polka Dot Bikini

Kate Bock flaunted her gorgeous backside in a skimpy polka dot bikini in a photo that was shared on her Instagram page. Over the past few weeks, the Sports Illustrated model has only shared a handful of bikini shots including one last week with her pup. Thankfully, she delighted fans with another bikini-clad post on her wildly popular account earlier today as well.

In the beautiful new shot, the model struck a pose on the beach in front of a dark blue body of water. Her backside was facing the camera as her beautiful, long locks were waving ever so slightly in the wind. The Canadian beauty appeared to have her long mane styled in loose beach waves as it hit just below her shoulders. She put her arms up toward her chest and appeared to be tugging at her bikini top.

The model left little to the imagination, flaunting her gorgeous figure in a barely-there white bikini that had a black polka dot pattern all over it. The sexy swimsuit barely covered her backside and showed off her pert derriere as well as her trim and tan legs. In the caption of the image, the girlfriend of NBA star Kevin Love told her fans that she was enjoying a day at the beach in Australia, noting that she cannot wait until summertime and asked followers for travel recommendations.

Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned Bock a ton of attention from her legion of fans with more than 11,000 likes in addition to well over 90 comments and that number only continues to climb. Some Instagrammers took to the update to rave over Bock’s fit figure while countless others shared a few ideas for her summer travels. A few more simply added heart, flame and heart-eye emoji.

“HOLY BUNNNNSSS, YES IM HERE FOR ALL THE BODY SHOTS WOOOOOOO,” one fan raved, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Your extensive glute workouts shows off in phenomenal assets,” a second fan added.

“Cannes and anywhere else South of France,” another Instagram user suggested.

“Look at those dimples. All that gym time is paying off,” one more chimed in.

Last month, The Inquisitr shared that Bock headed to Miami to enjoy a little fun in the sun during Super Bowl week. During her hot trip, the stunner sported a skimpy black bikini that showed off her taut tummy, toned legs, and ripped arms as she sprawled out on a bench. Once again, she proved that her body looks smoking hot in any and every bikini that she chooses to wear.