Puerto Rican Fitness Model Yarishna Ayala Puts All Her Curves On Display In Racy Black Lingerie

Bootylicious fitness babe Yarishna Ayala put all of her sumptuous curves on display in a sexy new update shared to her Instagram feed. The stunner took to the popular website to post a racy pic of herself wearing a strappy black bodysuit that revealed her busty chest and her voluptuous booty.

The photo showed Ayala standing what appeared to be a bathroom, a hamper of clothes was visible in the background. She held her phone above her head, angled downward to capture the majority of her body in the selfie. The model managed to get the full length of her body in the shot, making her incredible cleavage and perky rear end extra noticeable.

For the pic, Ayala wore a lacy black bodysuit. Thin spaghetti straps held her outfit in place, although it barely contained her large breasts, which almost spilled out of the top. The bottom of her outfit contained a built-in thong, which left very little to the imagination.

She didn’t wear any other clothing with her skimpy lingerie, but she did accessorize with two diamond stud earrings adorning her earlobe. She styled her dark hair into a high, sleek ponytail that managed to reach the center of her back due to the way she leaned her head back to ensure she could fit her face into the pic.

The Latina bombshell was seen looking at her phone screen with intense eyes and parted lips. She chose an edgy look for her makeup, lining her eyes with a smudged red liner that flipped upward at the ends in a dramatic wing. She lengthened her mascara with a layer of mascara and matched the coloring of her eyes with a light shade pink of lipstick. The beauty also used a gorgeous shade of bronzer and gold highlighter to accentuate her chiseled cheekbones and rounded nose tip. Finally, Ayala spent time carefully sculpting and shading in her eyebrows.

In less than an hour, the post attracted more than 20,300 likes and upwards of 580 comments. Hundreds of Ayala’s fans congregated in her comments section to praise her fit body and curvy figure.

“Beautiful & Sexy at the same time.. Perfection!!!” raved one admirer, inserting several sparkling emoji followed by three peace sign emoji into their remark.

“Good god u are gorgeous!!!!” exclaimed another user, adding several flame emoji to their comment.

Ayala has established a dedicated fanbase that is accustomed to seeing sexy images of her regularly. Recently, she showed off her toned backside while rocking a matching set bra and panties.