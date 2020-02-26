Former ‘RHOC’ Star Heather Dubrow Offers Her Thoughts On The Recent Cast Shake-Up

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the surprising exits of long-time cast members Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson.

Dubrow has remained close friends with Judge and still holds Gunvalson in high regard, as well. She acknowledged her relationship with both women before saying, “Sometimes, it is time for everyone to move on, and I am really excited to see what their next chapters are going to be.”

Gunvalson first announced her exit on January 24. She was downgraded to a “friend” role last season and did not want to return in a limited capacity for season fifteen.

Judge followed up with an Instagram post revealing her departure the day after. She has been a little more public about her reasons for leaving. A big part of her exit has to do with her ex-husband, Simon Barney’s recent throat cancer diagnosis.

About the difficulties currently faced by Judge and her estranged family, Dubrow told ET, “what has been going on in her family for the last several months has been, obviously, very sad and upsetting.”

She continued by saying that she admired Judge for her strength in the face of something so difficult and that she was happy for her former co-star in that her family has “come back together” in the wake of Barney’s illness and treatment.

When asked if she had any advice to give to Gunvalson or Judge as they start a new life without the Real Housewives franchise, Dubrow declined to offer any individual help but said that the journey would be different for everyone.

However, of her own experience, Dubrow claimed that she was “grateful” for the five-year run she had on the series. She joined in 2012 and left the show after the eleventh season. Since then, she has kept herself busy with a YouTube channel, podcast, clothing line, and even a book that she authored with her husband, plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow of Botched fame.

“I just want to keep doing more of what I am doing, I have some really exciting television projects coming up in the next couple months,” said Dubrow.

Last fall, The Inquisitr reported that Dubrow had spoken about another RHOC cast member, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and her mother on an episode of her podcast. Allegedly, there was an awkward incident between Dubrow, her husband, and Braunwyn’s mother, Dr. Deb. Dubrow expressed her thoughts on the strange feud instigated by Dr. Deb in an Instagram rant.