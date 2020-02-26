Harvey Weinstein’s Ex-Wife Georgina Chapman Is Dating Adrien Brody

Harvey Weinstein‘s ex-wife, Georgina Chapman, is reportedly dating Academy Award winner Adrien Brody, according to The New York Post. The news comes just a day after her ex-husband of 10 years, disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, was found guilty of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

Brody and Chapman had known each other for years due to their similar social circles. In fact, the actor had starred in two Weinstein-produced films: Hollywoodland in 2006 and Jail Breakers in 1994. However, it was when they both attended the launch of Helena Christensen’s swimwear line this past April that they began to spend time with one another.

Photos from the event, which was held at the Dorado Beach Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico, showed Chapman and Brody seated close to one another at a star-filled table, surrounded with ambient candlelight. Other famous attendees at the launch included Brooke Shields and Swedish actress Malin Akerman.

Ironically, Chapman — who co-owns the wildly successful couture label Marchesa — had originally sworn off dating after her marriage to Weinstein had ended in drama and disgrace.

“Georgina is not dating — at all. That is just not on the horizon. The past few years have been the hardest of her life, and all she is concerned about are her children,” a friend confessed to Page Sixlast May.

However, sources said that Brody was a pillar of support for Chapman during difficult times, and from there a romance grew between the pair.

Rumors about the couple first surfaced last autumn; however, it was only today that the two confirmed that they were an item.

Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

Chapman, who was once a fixture on the red carpet, has been keeping a low profile since news of her husband’s crimes first hit the media and sparked the #metoo movement.

However, the mother of two did offer some insight into her experience during the wake of the bombshell allegations in an interview with Vogue.

“I was so humiliated and so broken… that… I, I, I… didn’t think it was respectful to go out,” she said, per The Inquisitr.

Chapman also described how she could hardly walk up the stairs, and even stopped on one occasion after feeling like “all the air had been punched out of my lungs.”

Meanwhile, ex-husband Harvey Weinstein is headed to Rikers Island prison, located off the coast of Queens. Despite his guilty verdict, Weinstein still has been proclaiming his innocence.

“I’m innocent, I’m innocent, I’m innocent. How could this happen in America?” he reportedly said, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.