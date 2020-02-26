Cleveland Browns Beat Reporter Tony Grossi Apologizes Over Slur Aimed At Baker Mayfield

It’s been a rather interesting week for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. As The Inquisitr reported earlier, one of his fans claimed she had an extramarital affair with the recently married star player. Now a local radio personality has come under fire issuing a slur towards the signal-caller when he didn’t realize he was on the air.

Tony Grossi is an NFL Insider for Cleveland area program LandOnDemand. While prepping for a show to talk about the NFL Draft combine, Grossi was talking to Tony Rizzo and Aaron Goldhammer, going over the quarterbacks the trio were going to talk about. When the topic turned to Baker Mayfield, Gross said he was a “f— midget” and the two other hosts immediately reacted, apparently aware the show was broadcasting.

A Barstool Sports blogger who goes by the name Ohio Tate got ahold of the video with the language in question and posted the clip on Twitter (a warning the clip does contain adult language). About an hour later Grossi posted an apology on the social media site, wanting to make sure Cleveland Browns’ fans understood he didn’t mean what he had said.

“I am truly sorry for my language and choice of words in remarks I made about Baker Mayfield that was captured on our live feed of LandOnDemand. I sincerely apologize for using a word that is a derogatory slur. There’s no excuse for using that language in any context. I was said without malice but also without thought.”

Grossi went on to admit he and Mayfield have had an uncomfortable relationship and after this particular clip came to light, he realized he might have played a bigger role in that poor relationship than he realized. The radio personality added he always attempted to report on Mayfield and the rest of the Browns fairly.

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

He finished by apologizing to Little People, as well as Baker Mayfield, the Cleveland Browns and the company that employs him. Not long after Grossi issued his apology, Jeff Risdon, who is the managing editor of USA Today’s Lionswire and Brownswire posted on Twitter that he was there when Grossi found out his comments had gone out on live air.

Risdon claims the NFL Insider cursed and repeatedly said “no no no” and Risdon believed he was hearing someone get news their family member had passed away. That post was clearly meant to convince people Grossi was sorry for what he had said and aimed at Baker Mayfield. What the Cleveland Browns and their quarterback do about the situation now isn’t known yet.