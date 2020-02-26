Mike Sorrentino Opens Up About Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Leaving ‘Jersey Shore’: ‘I Didn’t Agree With It’

With a new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation getting ready to air on MTV, fans can’t help but be sad that this will be Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi‘s final season on the show. Now, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is revealing that he tried to talk his co-star out of walking away from the reality show.

“I didn’t agree with it, but I have to support my sister,” Mike told Us Weekly. He went on to reveal that he did try to talk her out of leaving the show.

“I had texted her, called her and tried to convince her to reconsider but she has to do what’s right for her and we have to support her as a family,” he added.

Jersey Shore ended it’s run in 2012, but in 2018, MTV brought back the original cast including Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, along with Mike and Snooki for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Of course, the lives of the cast have changed a lot since the original series and Snooki has three children at home who she misses when she is away filming. Although she has insisted this will be her final season on the show, her co-stars are optimistic that she may return in the future.

“Maybe she’ll come back and revisit, maybe she’ll have a change of heart. Who knows? I’m hopeful for the future,” Mike added.

Vinny Guadagnino had similar thoughts on Snooki potentially coming back.

“Hopefully, she can find a way — if there is one out there — to balance both. But right now, the scale, I think, was kind of tipping toward, it wasn’t working out.”

The Jersey Shore cast have been doing press this week for the final season of the show. Snooki has shared photos of herself along with her cast mates on Instagram. In one particular post, she added a hashtag about it being her last season. It sounds like she has her mind made up, but it also sounds like her cast mates support her decision to walk away.

The mom-of-three originally announced her retirement from the show back in December 2019. At the time, she admitted that she wanted to be able to be at home with her kids more rather than partying for several days in a row. Snooki is a mom to 7-year-old Lorenzo, 5-year-old Giovanna, and 8-month-old Angelo.

The new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres February 27 on MTV.