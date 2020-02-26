Chanel West Coast Rocks Daisy Dukes In An Instagram Post Celebrating Her Friend’s Birthday

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast gave her 3.3 million Instagram followers a peek into a personal life with her latest Instagram update, which was a massive post that celebrated one of her close friends. She tagged her friend, chef and model Brandin LaShea, in the caption of the post, and told her followers that the duo have been friends since Chanel was in the 2nd grade.

In the first picture she shared, Chanel rocked a pair of distressed Daisy Dukes and a gingham printed bikini top. She channelled a retro vibe with a red head scarf and curls, and added a few accessories to express her style, including a pair of rose-tinted sunglasses and thick hoop earrings. Her friend likewise showed off her physique in a knotted t-shirt and red mini skirt.

For the second snap, the pals posed in swimwear. Brandin rocked a black bikini that showed off her curves, and Chanel looked colorful in a rainbow one-piece with a plunging neckline and sexy lace-up details along the sides.

The third snap showed the duo out enjoying some drinks together, and Chanel had shorter blond hair in the throwback snap. She shared several additional snaps of the duo together, doing everything from posing for what appeared to be professionally taken photographs to chilling outside on the grass. Chanel finished off the update with a photo of the two of them splashing in a pool them they were children, with just their smiling faces visible as they had a blast together.

Chanel paired the adorable update with a heartfelt caption that sang her friend’s praises, and confessed what an impact she had on her life. Chanel’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sweet post filled with pictures, and it received over 21,400 likes within just two hours. The post also racked up 228 comments from Chanel’s eager fans.

One fan praised Chanel for the long-standing friendship, and said “staying true to the people who know u and always had ur back. Props to u girl.”

“Gorgeous looking ladies,” another fan commented, followed by two flame emoji.

“You both looking like a boss. Team @chanelwestcoast,” another follower added.

“Happy birthday to Brandi, a ride or die friend like that is what everyone should have. You’re lucky to have each other,” one fan said.

Chanel, who many know from her appearances on the MTV show Ridiculousness, is fearless when it comes to her personal style. The pint-sized bombshell loves to mix up her beauty look and rock bold outfits. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared an Instagram update in which she wore a skintight, lime green mini skirt for a sizzling look.