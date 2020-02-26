Fitness Model Jen Selter Flaunts Her Sculpted Physique In Minuscule Gold Bikini

Fitness model Jen Selter shared a smoking hot video with her 12.8 million Instagram followers in which her sculpted physique was on full display. In the sizzling clip, Jen rocked a barley-there gold bikini that looked incredible on her fit body.

Jen didn’t include a geotag on her video that revealed the location, but she appeared to be in a tropical paradise. Jen stood on a balcony or patio with completely clear glass sides that overlooked a stunning view of lush green palm trees. The ocean was visible in the background, with white, frothy waves crashing against the blue water.

Jen had one hand on the edge of the balcony and the other started out tucking a strand of hair behind her ear before she crossed her chest and struck a pose for the camera. The bikini Jen wore in the video was a simple string-style, with triangular cups that clung to her pert assets, and simple strings that tied around her back and neck for a revealing look.

The bikini bottoms Jen wore were likewise super skimpy. The front consisted of little more than a tiny triangle of fabric, and the back was a super cheeky style that almost qualified as a thong, given how much of her gravity-defying derriere was on display. The bottoms dipped low in the front to reveal plenty of Jen’s chiselled stomach, and she posed barefoot, showing off every inch of her incredible legs.

Jen’s long brunette locks hung down in a straight style, and she accessorized with a simple choker necklace and a pair of rose-colored sunglasses. A BlendJet portable blender was placed on the balcony near her in a vibrant shade of turquoise.

Jen’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling video, and the post received over 340,000 views within just two hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the quick clip, and the post racked up 940 comments in the same short time span.

“Body goals,” one fan said, followed by a flame emoji.

Another fan said “you most definitely should be a model you have the perfect body for it.”

One follower kept things simple and just said “absolutely stunning.”

“How are you even real omg,” another fan commented.

In addition to the posts in which she simply shows off her curves, Jen often shares short video clips demonstrating several workout moves for her followers. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen posted a video in which she rocked a tight athletic ensemble as she went through a workout, including booty-building moves like the squat hold with rotation.