Wendy Williams Addresses Dating Rumors, Says She’s Still Single

'It was all innocent to me,' said Wendy Williams of her recent outings with jeweler William Selby.

Wendy Williams is setting the record straight, she’s still single. After being spotted out and about numerous times and photographed with celebrity jeweler William Selby, otherwise known as ‘Big Will’, the rumors started swirling that she may have a new special man in her life. Nevertheless, she says she and Selby are merely friends, according to Page Six.

During the “Hot Topics” section of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, the television host discussed her eventual weekend, including the aspects that made headlines. While she acknowledged that she does care for Selby. it’s not in the romantic type way.

“I had an interesting weekend. It was all innocent to me but apparently it caused waves everywhere else. All I’m doing is being Wendy. So I met this young man that I really like. Not in that way, I was setting you up with dramatic effect. I was only at the studio for 35 minutes. I was with my friend, who is also my jeweler, Will. But and whatever, here is the big [scoop]. Will is my friend, he happens to be a jeweler.”

Williams went on to say that she is likely one of the lower paying clients Selby works with. Selby has been known to create customized jewelry pieces for big name stars such as Drake, 50 Cent and ASAP Ferg. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Williams shared an Instagram photo of herself and Selby cuddled up together over the weekend. The pair certainly looked like a couple as they visited artist Black Papi in his studio. This was something that was not lost upon Williams followers.

“A lot of you all said we looked like a couple. No, we’re not a couple,” she said.

She went on to say that they had not planned to dress alike, despite the fact that her beige negligee nearly perfectly matched Selby’s beige athletic wear. Gold jewelry hung from his neck and wrists as he placed a hand on Williams’ leg. Both of them smiled broadly, appearing to enjoy each other’s company.

In addition to their outing this past weekend, Williams and Selby also reportedly spent Valentine’s Day today together as well as Super Bowl Sunday. Thus, perhaps there is more to their relationship than she is ready to admit.

Williams recently became a legally single woman after having filed for divorce from her husband of over two decades, Kevin Hunter, in April. Hunter welcomed a baby girl with his mistress in 2019.