Souvenirs From Kobe Bryant Memorial Already Being Sold On eBay For Huge Prices

One XXL t-shirt from Kobe's memorial sold for over $2,000.

Souvenirs given to attendees of Kobe and Gianna Bryant‘s public memorial have already been put up for auction on eBay. Package bundles of the items are starting around $3,000.

Yesterday was the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the Staples Center and certain people in attendance are already trying to profit off the event. Those in the crowd were treated to more than heartfelt speeches and stirring musical performances. There were 20,000 special edition programs printed off for the attendees, and each person received a t-shirt, and pin commemorating the event.

According to TMZ, fans had to enter a draw for a chance to buy tickets to the event and were given the option of paying $24.02 or $224 for each ticket and proceeds would go to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation set up by Vanessa Bryant after the January 26 helicopter crash.

People traveled from all over the country to be at the celebration of life and now some are profiting off of the memorabilia. As reported by the outlet, one seller put a XXL-sized t-shirt from the service up on eBay and received 76 bids. That shirt was sold for $2,025.

Bundles including the t-shirt, program, pin, and ticket stub have a starting bid around $3,000 and many of them have a $5,000 “buy it now” price.

The programs which take a look at the the lives of both Kobe and Gianna are hot-ticket items. Busted Coverage reported that one program labeled described as “Memorial Celebration Program” sold for $540. Another item called “Program Handed Out At Memorial” went for $850.

Those attending Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s memorial are receiving this T-Shirt and this program pic.twitter.com/Jfi44r6waV — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 24, 2020

Certain fans have spoken up about how distasteful they believe it is to profit off such an event by responding to TMZ‘s tweet about the eBay auctions. A few voiced how appalled they were by this sort of behavior.

“That’s just wrong people suck,” one fan wrote.

“Sickening people are profiting off of this,” an upset Twitter user replied.

“Really people are selling it, that’s pathetic why did they go then?” a person asked.

Attendees are also receiving a book of pictures of Kobe and Gianna, some of which appear to be Bryant family photos. pic.twitter.com/vpDxoRFTxU — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) February 24, 2020

One Bryant fan said if they were lucky enough to attend they would cherish the keepsakes given out.

“I’m in NJ, if I had the chance to go I would and I would never even think about selling anything I would get,” the fan tweeted.

As reported by The Inquisitr, one photo from the program went viral after the service. It features the Los Angeles Lakers legend wearing his full uniform while posing with a young Gianna at her career day at school.